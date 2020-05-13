Thank you, Pueblo West!

Pueblo West is such an amazing small community. For more than 20 years, Cappella Assisted Living has been privileged to be a part of the wonderful businesses and people that are in pueblo west. We identify with the personal sense if pride and belonging shared by our adventurous citizens. Together, Pueblo West will get through the current Coronavirus crisis, just like we always do, caring for and encouraging one another. Thank you to all the people of Pueblo West, especially, for supporting healthcare workers as we care for the most vulnerable.

Foremost, the administration at Cappella of Pueblo West want to express the greatest level of appreciation to our QMAPs and care partners. We could not ask for a better team. Our spirits are kept high by the encouragement of many people in the community. One of the first expressions of support came from a team member and the Helping Hands Quilters, making cloth masks for our staff & residents. Church groups and individuals have showered us with cards and goodies just letting us know that we are going a great job. We appreciate the upbeat, creative engagement as families who have cooperated with the restrictions we have placed to keep each other safe here at Cappella. Our regular volunteers have been understanding and flexible, taking their time to video call and record Bible studies and concerts so residents can continue with those activates. Thank you everyone for your prayers and patience and conscientious observation of precautions during this time. We love Pueblo West.

Kendra Crites, executive director assistant, life enrichment and kitchen manager at Cappella of Pueblo West