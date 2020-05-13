Marisa Quintana wanted to get some graduation photos in her cap and gown Wednesday at Pueblo Community College.

It was a cherished memory she said she needed to capture, especially since the school’s graduation ceremony won’t be in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Much to her surprise, the 17-year-old senior at Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School was greeted by hundreds of signs, each featuring a name of a PCC 2020 spring graduate.

School officials posted the signs early Wednesday to honor PCC’s 1,016 2020 graduates. The PCC campuses in Canon City and in the Mancos and Cortez area have the same display.

"I was just here for some pictures and we saw the signs, so we walked over here. We wondered what it was and we saw all the names. This is so exciting," she said with the brim of her cap shading her face on the grassy PCC campus.

Quintana, who has earned her associate’s in general studies at PCC through the school’s duel enrollment (high school and college), and her aunt, Tanya Quintana, then walked through the rows of signs to find the one with her name on it.

"This is pretty cool," she said as her aunt took her photo with a cell phone.

"We’ve had a different year. It took a lot of focus."

The student won’t have an in-person graduation ceremony at PCC nor DHPH, but says she still is proud of her accomplishments.

"It bothers me a little bit, but I am glad they have been intuitive in finding ways to still do things for students like this."

PCC President Patty Erjavec arrived shortly after Quintana and her aunt left and was excited to hear that they were there for the photo shoot.

"That is the best news I could have been given. That is what we are hoping. We hope our students feel honored; they see that we celebrate their success; and hopefully every student and their family drives by Orman (Avenue) over the next couple of days to recognize their family, their student and their success," Erjavec said.

The signs will be on display over the weekend. Students are encouraged to come get their signs after that so they can put them in their own yards.

During the pamdemic, PCC made the decision to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on May 22.

With that came the decision to honor students with the signs.

"We thought that not being able to have our students together in one area, quite frankly, was heartbreaking," Erjavec said.

"So we made the decision to have a virtual gathering and this represents all of the students that will graduate on the Pueblo campus," she said pointing to the sprawling rows of signs.

Erjavec said PCC students have worked hard through the pandemic.

"Many of our students have overcome such tremendous adversity to get to the place they are today and we couldn’t let this moment go by without actually fulfilling what we call the PCC promise," Erjavec said.

She explained that when students first arrive at PCC, the school promises to recognize them and to help them every step of the way.

"And when they leave, we promise to celebrate their successes and that is what we are doing," Erjavec said.

