This week, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes announced that nearly $121 million in emergency federal relief will be made available to Colorado school districts through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The funding is Colorado’s portion of the $13 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund designated under the CARES Act.

Money for districts can be used for a wide variety of expenses related to the pandemic, including purchasing cleaning supplies and educational technology, providing support for at-risk students and providing summer learning opportunities.

Pueblo School District 60 is expected to receive $4.6 million, with Pueblo County School District 70’s allocation at $864,000.

That financial boost, however, isn’t expected to make much of a dent in 2020-21 district budgets that will be hard hit from a drop in local and state taxes amid the pandemic.

In D60, chief financial officer David Horner and his team are preparing a proposed budget based on an anticipated 15% drop in state funding.

During a May 7 board meeting, Horner presented what he termed a "building block" toward a proposed balanced budget that reflects a 5% drop (about $7 million) in the general fund.

"We are working this in pieces as we work through this much different year that we are currently having," Horner said.

The "building block" includes a $1.5 million reduction to the district’s capital projects fund and a proposed freeze in employee salaries, cost-of-living increases, and any scheduled step increases.

Such freezes, Horner stressed, are not set in stone and are dependent on collective bargaining negotiations. He did note, however, that the suggested salary freezes "are very consistent with what other districts up and down the Front Range are looking at."

As presented, the "building block" budget doesn’t reflect any reduction in staffing. But, as 85 percent of D60’s general fund goes toward employee salaries, if a sizable cut must take place, the belt will have to be tightened somewhere along the way.

"If you cut 15% and you don’t (make staff reductions), that cuts everything above that (utilities, operating costs, etc.)," Horner said. "You know that’s not possible, and unfortunately, it’s a massive cut across the state for everybody."

The proposed budget also includes a larger than originally projected loss in students for 2020-21, which would translate to a reduction in state funding.

"We modeled a 350-student decline based on pre-COVID activity," Horner said. "Now, we are currently forecasting a 450-student drop."

If the district is forced to implement a general fund cut deeper than 5%, the board likely will be presented with hard-to-make decisions.

"We’ve really got to look at how we maintain our services," Horner said. "We’ve been cut to the bone since 2008, and we’re hoping we could keep our operation and learning side as whole as we can.

"Do we look at furlough days, emergency funding reduction, or reducing wages? There’s a lot of tough decisions to look forward to."

Along with school districts across the state, D60 is awaiting guidance from the state before final budgetary decisions are made.

Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said she and other superintendents have been in regular contact with Colorado Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes regarding potential state-wide educational cuts.

"There are a lot of unknowns and this is uncharted territory," Macaluso said. "When (Anthes) outlined her priorities, her number one focus was to advocate for the funding for public education. Her staff is working fast and furiously to get that guidance to us, and we anticipate it will be coming soon."

Horner said he and his staff are currently working on an overview of any financial losses D60 experienced since buildings were closed in March. There already is reported $2.5 million loss to nutrition services, and the cancellation of the spring sports season has resulted in lost revenue in the form of ticket sales and student fees.

Some savings, however, have been realized as remote learning has negated the need for substitute teachers.

The D60 board will meet again on May 19 and June 11, with a budget for the upcoming school year expected to be in place by the end of June.

In D70, leadership is preparing for budgetary cuts between 10 and 20%.

"We are making 10% cuts in all budgets and hoping we do not have to make even deeper cuts," said D70 Superintendent Ed Smith. "The Joint Budget Committee is making recommended funding reductions throughout the state budget. They have had to cut between $3 and $4 billion: that’s approximately 25% of the entire state budget.

"We hope the legislature will find ways to continue to fund K-12 education with as few cuts as possible."

During a March 5 D70 board meeting, T.J. Vinci, the district’s chief financial officer, reminded the board that state tax revenues are intertwined with school budgets.

"Basically, since our revenue comes from the state, and with all the people being out of work, their revenues are taking a dive," Vinci said. "So they’re going to have to look at their budget and figure out how they’re going to make up for all this lost revenue: with all the businesses being out of business and gas prices going down."

In response to a question regarding a potential budget summit to discuss cuts and ways to save money, Superintendent Smith offered, "If anybody has an idea of how to cut $7 million, even just a little bit, we’d sure like to know what that is."

