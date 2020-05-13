Founded by Charles W. Lerch in 1956, The Colorado Teachers Awards recognizes excellence in education while paying tribute to all teachers.

Annually, distinguished teachers in a school system that has a Colorado Teacher Awards chapter are acknowledged with a trophy and a cash award for the educator’s school.

This year, nine Pueblo School District 60 educators were nominated by parents and colleagues:

Kerrie Studen (Beulah Heights Elementary), Marcia Griglak (Haaff Elementary), Courtney Lockett (Goodnight School), Verla Hutchins (Corwin International Magnet School), Chris Markert (Irving Elementary), Janet Rivera (Franklin School of Innovation), Kimberly O'Connor (Bessemer Academy), Kimberly VanHee (Central High School), and Kelsi Vigil (Highland Park Elementary.)

From this field, Markert, Griglak and Lockett were selected to receive the 2020 honor.

Due to school closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a D60 team that included Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso and building principals, together with colleagues and friends, paid a socially distant-aware visit each to educator’s home to bestow the honor.

"It is always a privilege and an honor to come together to celebrate our award recipients," Macaluso said. "We have traditionally held a reception in their honor, but during these extraordinary times, many of our staff members joined me in honoring these extraordinary teachers to let them know that they are honored, celebrated, and most importantly, loved."

Markert, who teaches physical education, was nominated by Miranda Genova and Christina Benavidez

Markert has been a D60 educator since 2001. He taught fifth grade at Somerlid Elementary and Heroes K-8 Academy before moving to Irving in 2016.

"Not only is Mr. Markert our physical education teacher, he is a well-respected mentor," notes his nomination letter. "Mr. Markert demonstrates for each teacher the expectation and then allows the teacher to practice, providing them in-the-moment feedback.

"He is an extremely detailed and thoughtful teacher who inspires critical thinking in students using his creativity. Mr. Markert includes rigorous science concepts into many of his lessons and asks open-ended questions to guide students towards making reasoned judgments that are logical and thought out."

Markert was praised for his encouragement of students, focus on open communication and free thinking, vibrant enthusiasm and for his work as the No Bully implementation coach.

"Thank you to the sponsors of the Teacher of the Year award for taking the time to recognize educators for their hard work and dedication to the youth of our community," Markert said. "Next, thank you to everyone that I have worked with in my 22 years of working with Pueblo's youth, as they have played a part in this accomplishment.

"Finally, thank you to my family for building a supporting foundation that has helped me be successful."

Griglak, a kindergarten teacher who has taught at Haaf since 2001, was nominated by Sandra Montoya and Kathleen Lewis.

In addition to her kindergarten duties, Griglak is the school’s math coach, No Bully implementation coach, Peace Summit coordinator, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports chairperson, school beautification coordinator, social committee chairperson and a certified trainer for "7 Habits of Highly Effective Families."

"She is warm and caring and works diligently to build a personal and positive relationship with every single student and their family," boasts Griglak’s nomination letter. "Mrs. Griglak does not view teaching as her ’job’ but as her responsibility to enrich the lives of children.

"She has a 'no-opt-out' policy in her classroom, meaning that she does not accept ’yes’ or ’no’ answers from students, and students are not allowed to answer with 'I don't know.' Instead, she uses probing questions and cognitive coaching to guide students to arrive at correct answers on their own."

Griglak’s focus on a "balance of strong academic instruction, cultural education, and artistic and creative expression" is a highlight, as are the high standards she sets for herself.

"Overwhelming is the only word that comes to mind," Griglak said of her award. "When I learned I had been nominated, I was surprised and honored that the teachers, parents, and students thought I was worthy. Then, when I was told I was one of three teachers selected to receive the award, I was shocked.

"On Saturday, seeing our superintendent, Charlotte Macaluso, Dalton Sprouse, my principal Betsy DeCesero and former principal, Eric DeCesero, along with the teachers and staff members from Haaff, I found it completely overwhelming. All the cars, people, and signs, it will be something I will never forget."

Lockett has taught kindergarten at Goodnight School since 2010 and also has served as a soccer and swim coach.

She was nominated by Alison Selle and Heather Atencio.

From her nomination letter:

"Courtney is a Pueblo and D60 native who establishes a solid foundation of academic, social, and emotional skills that begin in her classroom and continue on through the rest of the students' education.

"When you meet her, it is easy to see that the energy and excitement she has for her students comes out in their excitement for learning. She does a great job creating a sense of community within her classroom. They know they are like a family, and are responsible for each other's learning throughout the year.

"From the day students enter her classroom, they are met with some of Courtney's mantras, such as 'You don't have to be perfect as long as you try.’ Her philosophy is that this sense of independence establishes the confidence they need to think critically and work on their own later on."

"I am truly honored and grateful for this award," Lockett said. "It was extremely surreal to be chosen out of all the amazing nominees. The only thing I wish is that my students could have been with me to share in this award.

"They are the reason I am an educator, and I owe everything to them."

