We have been notified by the Director of Pikes Peak and Fort Lyon National Cemeteries that all Memorial Day services have been cancelled at national cemeteries due to the pandemic.

There will also be no services at Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery.

The VFW Post and Auxiliary plan to place small flags on all veteran’s grave at Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery at 3 p.m. on May 22 and volunteers are welcome. These flags will remain up all weekend through Memorial Day. The Avenue of Flags at the Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery will also hang proudly, weather permitting, through Memorial Day.

I found it interesting that the National Cemetery Administration dates back to the Civil War era and maintains military 135 cemeteries across the United States for the burial of veterans and their family members.

Memorial Day is a day we as the country come together to honor and remember our servicemen and women who answered America’s call to service and paid the ultimate price. Memorial Day is the time for Americans as one body to stand up and say, “Thank you. We remember you. We are grateful to you.”

Let’s individually visit and pay our respects.