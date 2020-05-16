A steady flow of boat enthusiasts crowded marinas at Lake Pueblo Friday on the first day the state park opened campsites to the public.

“Oh, we’ve been waiting. We are so excited,” said Amy Hausman, who was loading family and friends on a boat at the North Marina.

“We have two families here, but they are small. We kept our circle small,” her husband, Tom, chimed in.

The families were eager to hit the lake to knee-board, float on a tube and other aquatic pleasures.

“We brought lots of alcohol,” Tom Hausman said before jokingly adding, “wipes that is. Alcohol wipes.”

The Hausmans have been boating at Lake Pueblo for 30 years.

“We love it out here. It’s a great time and we are excited that it is back open,” Amy Hausman said.

“We haven’t been able to get out here. It’s nice to get together and to loosen up a little.”

Several fisherman launched their boats as well, while others cast from the slow banks of the sun glistened pool of water.

“It’s nice to be out here today. This is the place,” one man said as he pushed his boat of a trailer into the water.

Lake Pueblo opened to camping Friday on a reservation-only system.

Small groups of campers were on hand Friday morning. More arrived later in the day and on Saturday.

Social distancing is required for all visitors at Lake Pueblo State Park during the Memorial Day weekend amid safer-at-home orders designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The safer-at-home orders are in place until May 26. However, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that campgrounds across the state can begin to reopen in phases starting this week.

Memorial Day reservations were not canceled, so the park already is full for the holiday weekend. A check of available campsites at Lake Pueblo showed just seven tent campsites open for Sunday and Monday nights of Memorial Day weekend.

State officials will work with local public health agencies to implement reopening plans for camping.

Monique Mullis, manager of the park, said Pueblo County officials have helped come up with a “well though out plan to bring back camping. It’s great because the campgrounds are the most beloved facilties.”

In addition, outdoor areas at Lake Pueblo including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open, but “you must practice social distancing,” according to Lake Pueblo’s website.

Those who plan to visit Lake Pueblo can use self-service stations to purchase passes for day use. Passes cost $9 per vehicle and campsites, which have to be reserved in advance, start at $22.

Restrooms at the park remain open and are regularly cleaned. However, visitors are urged to bring their own hand sanitizer because running water may not be available.

Camping enthusiasts will have to keep checking to see what options are available in the coming weeks at private and federal campgrounds as those options will be changing as well.

For state park campground reservations go to www.cpwshop.com or call 1-800-244-5613. The status of each forest service campground in the area will be updated at www.fs.usda.gov/psicc.

