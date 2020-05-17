The year was 1972.

The little college on the prairie, with architecture that more resembled a prison or some bureaucratic complex of buildings, was only a few years old at the top of Belmont.

It was, well, an ugly campus. Much of it was dirt and one had to be careful not to step on the scorpions and tarantulas who were not happy that their terrain had been invaded by students and faculty. There even was the occasional rattle that would make one’s walk back his or her car more interesting than normal.

Meanwhile, the school’s vocational and technical programs were located on Orman Avenue, a location the main campus had abandoned due to a lack of space.

Fast forward to 2020. SCSC is now Colorado State University-Pueblo. The Belmont campus is beautiful with state-of-the-art student facilities and classrooms. Many of its programs such as the Hasan School of Business and the nursing programs, which include a doctoral degree, are highly regarded.

Oh, and there’s the Institute of Cannabis Research, whose groundbreaking programs are answering questions about the properties of marijuana, a substance being legalized in many parts of the country.

Across town, the former vo-tech component is Pueblo Community College, with a network of classrooms -- real and virtual -- that reach into Canon City and even the Four Corners area of the state.

Own a manufacturing business and need a trained staff? No problem. PCC will set up a lab that is exactly like the work space at your company; say, welding or building an air-conditioning unit. Students will train there and be able to hit the ground running when you are ready to hire them.

Both today are excellent institutions, working together to teach youngsters but also to train and even retool older students who need new skills in an ever-changing world.

Yes, the two schools have come a long way. And their history, inexorably linked, is a fascinating one.

There is a statue on the PCC campus of a man named Frank Hoag Jr. it honors the person many believe to be the father of PCC, and therefore, also CSU-Pueblo.

As a young man in the 1930s, working for his father, Frank Hoag Sr., who was the publisher and owner of The Pueblo Chieftain newspaper, decided that Pueblo needed a college.

Hoag, who became owner and publisher after his father’s death, and others worked together and in 1933, Southern Colorado Junior College (SCJC) was incorporated. According to the PCC Foundation, “SCJC classes were held on the top floor of the Pueblo County Courthouse and graduated the first class of 17 students in 1935.”

“In 1936, the first building on the current Orman Avenue campus was built on land donated by the Colorado Fuel and Iron Corporation. One year later, local citizens made a commitment to support the institution with county taxes and organized the Pueblo County Junior College District, and the institution was renamed Pueblo Junior College.”

The beautiful campus that we know today, nestled in the center of Pueblo, essentially was build in the late 1930s and 1940s. The main student center, built decades later, retained the same style of the older buildings.

“In 1946, the institution gained approval for vocational rehabilitation training and a new vocational-technical building opened four years later. The school was renamed simply as Pueblo College,” according to the PCC Foundation.

Then a lot of changes came, and not all of them came easily.

First, the state Legislature dissolved The Pueblo Junior College District in 1961 and Pueblo Junior College became a four-year, degree-granting institution governed by the Board of Trustees for State Colleges. The college was named Southern Colorado State College (SCSC).

That was good and bad. It was good that Pueblo had a four-year school, but the campus on Orman was and is land-locked.

The decision was made to build a new campus at the far north of Belmont on Pueblo’s eastern side. Think prairie ... and all that goes with that.

There were many who questioned the wisdom of that site. And in future years, as cracks -- big ones -- began showing up in buildings, the choice to build on shifting ground became a dubious one.

But SCSC prevailed. The buildings were fixed; new ones were constructed; the campus was landscaped; and the school started to feel like a university.

What a coincidence. In the mid-1970s, that’s exactly what it became: The University of Southern Colorado, which evolved into CSU-Pueblo.

Meanwhile, on Orman Avenue ...

“In 1974, Southern Colorado State College gave the name ’College for Community Services and Career Education’ to the vocational activities located on the Orman Campus,“ according to the PCC Foundation. ”These vocational programs provided training to secondary, post-secondary, adult, and special students.

“In 1975, the Colorado General Assembly passed legislation that would allow Southern Colorado State College to operate the College for Community Services and Career Education as a technical community college. This change was made to enable the programs to be eligible for state and federal vocational funds within the state’s Community College and Vocational System.”

About this time, several visionary leaders, including Ron Meek, president of the Orman Avenue school, argued that the two-year campus needed to break out on its own, and add many more programs to serve the community.

That didn’t sit well with some of the city fathers, who were afraid that such a move would hurt the university.

But, as the PCC Foundation notes, “In 1978, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill that changed the status of the College for Community Services and Career Education from a component of the University of Southern Colorado to a separate and free-standing educational entity.

“On July 1, 1979, Pueblo Vocational Community College became a State System Community College; and on July 1, 1982, the name was officially changed to Pueblo Community College (PCC).

“By 1987, PCC had become a comprehensive community college, offering a broad range of general, personal, vocational, and technical education programs as well as providing two-year transfer programs to qualify students for admission to the junior year at other colleges and universities.”

Today, the school founded by Hoag and his associates places equal emphasis on both vocational and transfer degree programs; while CSU-Pueblo continues to expand its offerings of advanced degrees and demonstrating excellence in many areas, from research to athletics.

PCC today also has a 33,000-square-foot, multi-functional building in Canon City. Classes were first held in the new Fremont Campus facility in fall of 2001.

“Through a 1988 agreement with San Juan Basin Vocational Technical School (now San Juan Technical College), PCC established a presence in Cortez. Because of demand, the College also began to offer degree programs in Durango, thus forming the Southwest Campus,” according to the PCC foundation.

The history of the two schools is linked to those classrooms more than 85 years ago that were the genesis of two outstanding institutions. There are few signs today that the two came out of a singular birth.

Well, PCC has its Hoag Theatre and CSU-Pueblo has its Hoag Hall, honoring a man who, ironically, didn’t really like much attention. He just wanted Pueblo to be the best it could be.

An attribute of so many community leaders, many of whom have contributed to the success of our college and university.

