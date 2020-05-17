The Pueblo Heritage Museum, like the city itself, occupied a special place in the heart of Betty Duran.

A founding member of the museum that houses a colorful recap of Southeastern Colorado’s vast historical legacy, Duran remained a tireless advocate and volunteer until May 2, when she died at the age of 90.

“She was volunteering, consulting and donating right up to the very end,” said Spencer Little, museum coordinator. “As every other day in Betty's life, she went with courage into the next life, leaving a legacy that is very much alive at our museum today.”

When he took over as coordinator, Little said it was Duran who trained him on the day-to-day operations of the museum, which has been a Downtown fixture for decades.

"Her thoroughness, wisdom and passion for our regional history meant she was always on top of everything happening at the museum and the various heritage organizations she was a member of,“ Little said, adding that Duran was active in the Fray Angelico Chavez Chapter of the Genealogical Society of Hispanic America.

"Betty served as a great inspiration for me,“ Little continued. ”Her enthusiasm was contagious. If it were not for Betty Duran, this museum would be completely different than it is today.”

With an obvious fondness, Eileen Tannich Gose said Duran was christened “Betty the Bulldog” for her tenacity in exposing the region’s history to a larger audience.

"Apart from being my amazing friend and role model, Betty was a valuable member of the Heritage Center Education Committee,“ said Tannich Gose. ”It was within the activities of the committee that she earned the name ’Betty the Bulldog.’

"When Betty realized the Heritage Center should have a Spanish Legacy Trunk, she grabbed a hold of the idea — like a bulldog with a bone — and would not be discouraged until the Spanish Trunk was complete. She even brought in other members from the Hispanic genealogy society to help create and present the trunk.“

Another of Duran’s passionate projects was the "Women of Pueblo: Ladies of Many Hats" presentation.

“She artfully displayed the hats and looked lovely, even regal, in her mantilla,” Tannich Gose said. “In fact, she was always ready to help and learn new skills to promote the history of our area.

“I so admired her in every way. She always laughed when I said, ’In 30 years I want to be just like Betty: only taller.'”

Debbie Mulay said Duran was a role model for all who knew her.

“She was quick to give praise and positive feedback, as well as keeping us on our toes with her pertinent suggestions and comments,” Mulay said. “If there was a need for the museum, she was always one of the first to offer to help.

“Her foresight and hard work helped shape the museum and her legacy for the organization will live on through all of the staff and volunteers. All of us owe her our gratitude for her many accomplishments: not only with the museum but all of the other organizations and lives she touched.”

Added Chris Ball, “Betty was a precious soul. I have never met another person who was so completely unselfish and pure of heart. Her loss is so much more than just a death. Her passing is a pure light that has been extinguished.

“Betty was so much more than just a person who cared: she was a force of nature and shall be missed by all that were privileged to know her.”

Little anticipates that Pueblo Heritage Museum, located at 201 W. B St., will reopen on June 1, with half-price admission throughout the month. In line with social distancing protocol, only a limited number of patrons will be admitted at one time.

A future exhibit will pay tribute to the 100th anniversary of Pueblo’s Boy Scouts of America council. The museum also is planning to be a part of “Damon Days,” a tribute to one-time Puebloan Damon Runyon, in the fall.

