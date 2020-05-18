The family of Eva R. Baca, with the Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation, have established an endowed scholarship in memory of the popular Pueblo educator.

The purpose of the fund is to provide scholarship assistance to Pueblo County single Latina mothers pursuing a degree in education at CSU-Pueblo.

Baca was an active educator in Pueblo School District No. 60, serving as a teacher, principal, and literacy advocate. Her work was recognized locally and nationally.

At the age of 32, and as a recently widowed mother of two, Baca was in the first graduating class of Pueblo Junior College in 1965. She later received a Master of Arts degree from Adams State College and an administrative certification from the University of Wyoming.

“Eva R. Baca served the Pueblo community in many ways over her career as an educator, touching the lives of thousands of students,” said Todd Kelly, president/CEO for the CSU-Pueblo Foundation. “She is an icon in Pueblo and her legacy is carried out every day at the Eva R. Baca Elementary School and now through this scholarship.”

The Eva Baca Memorial Scholarship is both merit-based and financial-need based. Students who receive this scholarship will have some form of financial need but will be required to maintain a designated minimum grade point average.

For more information, contact Sandy Lundahl, director of foundation scholarships at the CSU-Pueblo Foundation, at 549-2380.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia