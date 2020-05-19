A picture may be worth a thousand words, but this monstrous cache of books is worth a million bucks.

That’s the estimated value of nearly 50 pallets of new tomes and publications bound for Pueblo schoolchildren and young adults, thanks to a collaborative charge led by Executives Partnering to Invest in Children.

A not-for-profit corporation, EPIC was founded to engage and mobilize the Southern Colorado business community to bolster early childhood efforts: especially those which promote lifelong reading, availability of books, parental instruction, guidance and involvement in childhood education.

Through a partnership with the Washington, D.C.-based First Book foundation, and with financial support from Bank of the San Juans, EVRAZ Steel, Legacy Bank and the Ken and Gala White Family, EPIC was able secure the vast literary endowment, which recently arrived in two semi-trailer trucks.

So vast is the stash that a mere portion occupies most of an expansive warehouse at Burnie Zercher’s Industrial Constructors/Managers.

"We’re talking about 70,000 new books," said Zercher, a founder of EPIC. "At an average price of $15 per book, that a resale value of more than $1 million. First Book has agreements with publishers to ship them unused inventory, and then they distribute it.

"Their only criteria is that at least 75% of the books have to go to Title I kids."

EPIC board chair Paula Dunn said the local agency has partnered with First Book on two previous occasions.

"The first was an EPIC donation of 500,000 books that were distributed throughout Southern Colorado," she said. "And last summer, we received a $50,000 First Book grant to supply books for our preschool reading programs at Districts 60 and 70."

Despite the current social distancing protocols, which include the closure of schools, libraries and other centers of learning, the books already are finding their way to youngsters.

"Books are being given away by Catholic Charities through their weekly drive-through distributions," Zercher said. "They gave away a full pallet at one church and then a second pallet at another church over the course of two days."

In addition to that primary point of distribution, EPIC partners with the department of social services, the library district, ChildrenFirst, Head Start, the health department and other agencies to put the books in the hands of youngsters and their families.

"We also will use these books to supply EPIC book distribution sites, throughout the county, over this next year," Zercher added. "This donation saved us a fortune."

Terri Baughman, a vice president with Bank of the San Juans, said the bank’s support of the project reflects its commitment to Pueblo.

"We understand how important it is to have readers in our community," said Baughman. "I think all of us love kids and for the kids who will receive these free books, this is an amazing thing.

"And that’s why we are super proud and excited to be a part of this."

With safer-at-home protocol still in place, and remote learning to continue for the rest of the school year, Zercher said there is no better time for parents to grab a book and read to their children.

"And we have plenty to choose from," he noted.

Statistics indicate that children from non-interactive homes enter kindergarten with a 1,200-word vocabulary, whereas children from interactive homes procure a 3,000-word vocabulary by the start of kindergarten.

And society will pay, on average, $50,000 per child to make up for that gap before the child turns 18.

Fore more information about EPIC, visit epicpueblo.org.

