In Loving Memory of our Sister, Edie Gallegos, who passed away one year ago on May 16.

We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs to say how much we miss you, and send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.

Missed by

Ben, Sandy, JoAnne, and Mark

Liz, Adrianne, Daniel, Mark Jr., Lauren, Jack, Austin and Jaya