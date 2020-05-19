A little bit of normalcy returned Tuesday for Jenna Johnson.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shuttered most businesses across town and the entire country, forcing shoppers like her to point and click for sale items online.

But on Tuesday, Johnson and several other Puebloans were able to shop at the Dillard’s department store at the Pueblo mall for the first time in two months.

"I definitely am starting to feel like things are getting back to normal," Johnson said, holding a bag full of garments.

"I have been waiting for them to open. I have been searching for outfits online and I don’t like to shop online because I don’t like the way things fit. I like to try it on in the store."

Foot traffic was steady at Dillards Tuesday as the department store opened its doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.

For the first time in its more than 40-year history, the Pueblo Mall closed its doors to shoppers during regular operating hours March 19 in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

Mall General Manager Tim Schweitzer said JCPenney will open today (Wednesday) at noon. Boot Barn has been open for about a month because it is considered as a business that sells essential goods.

"These three stores are allowed to open in accordance with the state guidelines. They have exterior entrances so they have a 50% capacity ratio that they must abide to," Schweitzer said.

The businesses also must practice safe social distancing. Although the stores ask that customers wear masks, it isn’t required.

Dillard’s will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday’s noon-6 p.m. The store also will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for any at-risk customers.

JCPenney’s updated store hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Some interior stores at the mall continue to have limited operations, including curbside pick-up of products.

"We have been doing this for the last three weeks. Customers place their orders online and the store employees bring them out," Schweitzer.

"We can’t allow anyone in the mall at this time."

Schweitzer said he is excited that things are turning around.

"It’s great to see this is happening. The curbside was something to get started. It’s going in tiers slowly but surely, but it is very positive for us to start getting open," Schweitzer said.

"With Dillard’s and Penney’s opening, that’s great for the public to get out and do a little shopping and still practice their social distancing, which is very important."

Schweitzer said he is unsure when the entire mall will reopen.

"That depends on when the state order is adjusted. The safer at home order expires on May 27. Once the governor makes the announcement of what he is going to require and what the guidelines will be, then we will know," Schweitzer said.

"Hopefully,we can open soon."

Schweitzer said every retail business has been impacted by the pandemic.

"Fortunately, there has been a little help and aid that some of these businesses have been able to get. Everybody is taking a hit at this point in time. We are just going to continue to move forward and things will get better," he said.

"Everybody is ready to get open. I get calls every day. We are looking forward to getting this place open as soon as possible."

