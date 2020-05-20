At a time when people want to get back to their normal routine, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday urged citizens to be responsible during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

“This isn’t exactly a normal Memorial Day weekend. This is a Memorial Day weekend in the middle of a worldwide pandemic -- the worst pandemic that we hope to ever face in our lifetime,” Polis said during a live press conference Wednesday on his Facebook page.

“This is the worst global pandemic since 1918.”

Polis said it is not the time for large family reunions and massive cookouts and celebrations.

“We should honor this Memorial Day by doing what Memorial Day is all about and that’s solemnly honoring the fallen; taking a quiet time out to remember why we have this holiday,” Polis said. “To honor those who died in our nation’s service.”

Health officials on Wednesday reported four new positive cases in Pueblo County and no new deaths. Fourteen people here have lost their lives connect to the virus.

The confirmed positives cases were three women a 33-year-old, 51-year-old and 94-year-old; and a 55-year-old man.

Pueblo County’s total is 223 confirmed positive and probable cases. There have been 3,938 tests in the county.

Also Wednesday, In Pueblo, health officials announced that Pueblo County’s drive-up testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds has been expanded to Fridays, officials said Wednesday.

The testing site will run through May 28 to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing had been available Tuesday through Thursday, but now will include Friday.

Health officials said individuals tested must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site. The site is open to neighboring counties. Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test to themselves.

The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive-up testing. No physician order is required, and all testing is free.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue).

Meanwhile, shoppers visited the Pueblo Mall’s only two department stores Wednesday.

JCPenney opened Wednesday and Dillard’s opened the day before.

For the first time in its more than 40-year history, the Pueblo Mall closed its doors to shoppers during regular operating hours March 19 in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

For many shoppers, reopening is a sign that things may be getting better.

Some interior stores at the mall continue to have limited operations, including curbside pick-up of products.

Dillard’s will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday’s noon-6 p.m. The store also will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for any at-risk customers.

JCPenney’s updated store hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

