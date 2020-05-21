The Pueblo County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives busted an illegal marijuana grow in Avondale at a home that had been the site of a previous illegal grow operation.

Detectives seized 37 mature marijuana plants worth an estimated street value of $40,000.

Ricardo Leal-Ruiz, 54, of Miami, Fla., was arrested for cultivation of marijuana more than 30 plants. He was being held at the Pueblo County jail without bail pending a court hearing.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Jane Street Wednesday after receiving citizen tips of a possible illegal marijuana grow in the home.

Detectives said they learned the homeowner is the same individual who owns another residence on the 300 block of Jane Street, where a similar illegal marijuana grow operation was found on May 1.

The sheriff’s office said both grow operations are related.

On Wednesday, deputies went to the home at 200 block of Jane Street and spoke with Leal-Ruiz, who allowed detectives inside the home where they found two empty grow rooms and saw extensive alterations to the home’s electrical system.

Detectives said they also saw a U-Haul truck parked in the back home with what was believed to be marijuana plants inside. Detectives then executed a search warrant for the home and the vehicles on the property.

They found the 37 marijuana plants inside the U-Haul, which is 25 plants over the household limit allowed by state law.

The home was condemned because of extensive alterations made to the heating and electrical systems.

Sheriff’s detectives said they found similar illegal marijuana grows in the 200 block of Jane Street and 300 block of Jane Street at other homes in August 2016.

The grows were determined to be related. Both homes later were sold.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517