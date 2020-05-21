According to Pueblo West High School senior Kaya Wick, a great pole vaulter is someone who is mentally tough and isn’t afraid of falling.

She also said it takes a tad bit of crazy.

“Most people call us crazy, so I guess a little bit of that,” she joked. “Pole vault is very technical and it takes years to get the muscle memory and skill to do the smallest thing. It becomes very frustrating at times. During a jump you can be so focused on trying to do one thing the best you can, but then everything else you’re supposed to do, you forget.

“But in those moments you have to pick yourself up and try again.”

Wick placed fifth in the girl’s pole vault last year at the Class 4A State Track and Field Championships.

The year before that, she placed fourth.

That moment was her proudest as a Cyclone, sharing the podium with former teammate Grace Braune.

“It felt amazing to perform well that day and also represent my school,” she said. “That year was a good year for our team and I was really proud to represent my school like that at such a high level.”

In addition to pole vaulting, Wick has run the 100-meter race; the 200; 400; and the 4x100; 4x200, 4x400 and medley relays.

But pole vault has been Wick’s key event. She began jumping after visiting the Colorado State Fair with her family when she was in fourth grade.

There, she saw the annual street vault. She and her sisters were amazed, Wick said, and that made her want to try.

“We were able to talk to Mark Pearson, he ran the event and coached at the time,” Wick said. “Soon we started practicing with him and continued all the way to my high school years.”

Prior to her high school career, Wick participated in track meets during the summers at Colorado Springs and eventually participated in the very event that first sparked her interest.

Working on the sport, she and coach Pearson became close. When Pearson passed away, it devastated Wick.

While sad, the event helped her learn to appreciate life and all its little moments.

“It made me realize life is short and to take every opportunity you have and to put your all into it while you can,” Wick said. “It also made me grateful for everything and everyone I have in my life and not to take anything for granted.”

While her late, beloved coach taught her much about pole vaulting and life, so did her biggest role model: her dad.

Wick credits him for instilling in her a strong work ethic.

“Not only has he taught me, but I’ve also seen that you have to work hard for anything you want in life,” she said. “He also taught me to never give up when things get hard. My dad is very passionate in everything he does, so I try to do everything I do with my whole heart in it.”

In addition to the life lessons instilled in her by her dad, Wick has learned about picking others up too.

She said the biggest lesson learned while participating in track is treating others with respect and utilizing positivity to help them.

“The most valuable lesson track and field has taught me is to always lift each other up,” Wick said. “When we would be in the middle of hard workouts, I would always try to say something positive like, ‘We are more than halfway done’ or “that hard part is over, we got this.’ I’d say silly things like that but they make all the difference.

“I try to apply the same mindset off the track and always look at the bright side of situations and lift those around me up.”

In addition to track-and-field, Wick ran cross country as a freshman and sophomore, is a part of National Junior Honors Society and a Junior Board Member for the Young Women’s Christian Association.

Wick said she’s loved every minute of her time at Pueblo West, and is thankful for the people who’ve made her time there memorable.

She’ll cherish many memories she’s made on the track, as well.

“I don’t think I have just one favorite memory,” she said. “We have a track family at Pueblo West and I love all the times we’ve spent together: hanging out at track meets; bus rides; practices; weight room jam sessions; and winning the South-Central league were some of the best.”

