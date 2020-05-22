Ammie Thomas has been riding horses for as long as she can remember.

Her dad’s family raised horses and both her mother and father rode.

“I think I was riding horses before I could walk,” Thomas said.

Thomas and her husband own Integrity Realty in Pueblo West. She’s originally from Ohio but moved to Pueblo West in the late 1970s. Her aunt and uncle opened the first veterinarian clinic in Pueblo West.

Thomas rode often with her aunt, and became a serious rider after moving to Pueblo West.

“After I moved here, I started more trail and mountain riding and then helped my parents on the ranch they live on near Guffey,” Thomas said.

Thomas is part of the Pueblo West Horseman’s Association. The group began in the 1990s and its mission has been to help keep the equine community of Pueblo West healthy and thriving.

Members have helped mark trails and easements, keep trails open and have monthly meetings with guest speakers. In addition, the group offers organized rides locally and surrounding areas.

But, just generally, The Pueblo West Horseman’s Association simply helps others.

“Our members pull together to help other members in need,” Thomas said. “When someone has a sick horse, during emergencies (we had a member’s horse fall in a basement window well this spring) we just help each other with horse-related questions and issues.”

This spring, that help extended beyond “horse-related questions and issues.”

With the COVID-19 Stay-At-Home and Safer-At-Home orders in place, children celebrating birthdays were unable to have big, elaborate parties with their friends like they typically do.

Thomas’ granddaughter, Eden, turned three at the end of April. Thomas and other riders decided to surprise her by bringing over some horses and singing “Happy Birthday.”

“She was so excited,” Thomas said. “Of course she wanted a ride.”

Thomas and company were asked by another resident to come and ride for her granddaughter’s birthday. The group obliged.

The most recent ride was for a three-year-old boy named Dawson. His father is in the military and is overseas, so the PUeblo West Horseman’s Association decided to help him celebrate turning three.

“He wanted to see the ‘neigh neighs,” Thomas said. “He was so excited to see us riding down the road to his grandparents’ house.”

The group is now being asked about other celebrations.

Ten to 12 members of the group participate in each ride, and the group is typically able to accommodate any request.

“We are happy to share our love of horses with anyone that wants us to help them celebrate,” Thomas said.

Thomas said it is important to give back to the Pueblo West community and keep the area “horse friendly.”

There are well over 50 members in the Pueblo West Horseman’s Association, and with an abundance of trails and riding opportunities, Pueblo West is a perfect place for horse rides and a perfect place to truly appreciate horses in general.

“Horses are so majestic, you have this thousand-pound animal that could hurt you if it wanted, but you develop this trust between you and them,” Thomas said. “They are like big dogs.”

The Pueblo West Horseman’s Association meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Pueblo West Library. You can search Pueblo West Horseman’s Association on Facebook for more information.

The group will continue to help with celebrations of all kinds for children, and Thomas said they just ask for some advance notice.

The experience, Thomas said, has been rewarding for riders, kids and adults alike.

“I think the parents have been just as excited as the kids,” Thomas said. “We try to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ when we ride up and the kids are smiling ear-to-ear. Neighbors usually join in and everyone wants to pet the horses.The kids always compare the horses to their favorite shows and cartoons. We have horses that look like Spirit, Chica Linda and Boomerang. My horse is a bay and looks like Espada.

“The kids love that!”

To set up a celebration, call Thomas at 225-9961 or email her at Ammie@AmmieThomas.com

