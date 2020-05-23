Late Friday, Pueblo Police Department officers responded to a report of a home invasion on East Evans Avenue. Although the first officer arrived within a minute, the suspect already had fled on foot.

Residents of a home reported confronting a man who’d walked in the back door carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle. A couple of those residents jumped on the invader, wrestled the weapon away from him and then forced him out the door.

As it turned out, the invader was brandishing a paintball gun.

Officers searched the area but didn’t locate the intruder. He’s described as a Hispanic with an average build, in his 50s or 60s, and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

Those with information on the suspect are encouraged to call 553-2502.

Naked frolickers reigned in

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a North Side motel on a report of naked people running around and possibly getting ready to jump out of a window.

Officer Jeremy Brown arrived to find a nude woman in the middle of North Elizabeth Street. She ran down the street, but with the assistance of officer Tommy DeCesaro, the woman was contained.

Other officers arrived and found a nude man in the pool area of the motel. He was taken into custody as well.

“Both parties appeared to be extremely high on narcotics,” noted Capt. Tom Rummel. “Two ambulances responded and transported them to the hospital for treatment.”

Shots fired leads to hit-and-run investigation

Early Saturday., officers who responded to a fight with weapons on East 10th Street learned that a man, possibly armed with a handgun, left the scene in a silver car and was last seen going west on Eighth Street.

Officers en route to assist on that call came across a crash scene in the 1300 block of East Eighth Street. A parked car had been struck and knocked 40 yards down the street.

Although the driver fled after the collision, the car’s silver bumper was left behind. Officers figured that the hit-and-run incident was connected with the fight call: until the silver vehicle, and driver, from the fight incident were later located.

"Meanwhile, a resident on East Eighth Street noticed the police activity in front of his house,“ noted Rummel. ”He came outside and asked where his car was. Officers pointed it out down the street told him what happened.

“The poor man said the engine in his last car burned up and he bought this one a month ago because he was tired of walking.”

Those who see a heavily damaged silver car missing a front bumper are encouraged to call 553-2502.

“It would be nice to solve this for this man,” added Rummel.

The investigation into the fight call is ongoing.

Arrests

Zacheriah P. Jurado, 24, of the 400 block of Alma Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon, with an additional charge of criminal mischief. He was booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jacob T. Trujillo, 21 of the 100 block of Encino Drive, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for menacing with a deadly weapon.

