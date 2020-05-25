The Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation has announced that seven local scholars have received full-ride scholarships to Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Six of these high-achieving high school graduates-to-be are recipients of the Kane Family Foundation Scholarship, with the seventh earning the Jennie and Albert Gersick Foundation Scholarship.

The scholars were selected based on their high school academic record, merit, written essays, and a competitive interview process.

The scholarships will cover tuition, book expenses, and mandatory fees in pursuit of a four-year bachelor’s degree.

The 2020 Kane Family Foundation Scholars are Tara Butler, Katherine Stangier and Jacelynne Trujillo (Pueblo County High School); Hanna Suazo and Cameron Valdez (East High School), and Makenzie Webster (Pueblo West High School).

Makayla Compton (Pueblo County) is the 2020 Jennie and Albert Gersick Foundation Scholar.

Butler, who plans to major in psychology in preparation for a career in forensic psychology, will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 4.24.

She received an academic letter every year of high school and was involved in National Honor Society (as vice-president in 2018 and 2019 and president 2019 and 2020) and was a state and national qualifier in DECA.

In addition to membership in the The Society Onoraria Italica, Butler received varsity letters in golf and cheerleading. She was a Universal Cheerleading Association “All American Cheerleader” and received an Academic All State First Team Award in golf and cheerleading in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Stangier plans to major in civil engineering technology after graduating from the School for Engineering and Biomedical Science with a cumulative GPA of 3.67.

While attending SEBS, she focused on civil, mechanical, electrical and architectural engineering, and has professional aspirations of becoming an engineer.

Stangier’s accolades and activities include honor roll, student council, Technology Student Association Organization (state winner), a 4.0 letter, leadership letter, girls tennis and concert/marching band.

Suazo plans to major in early childhood education, with plans to be a teacher, as she aspires to make a difference in the lives of Pueblo’s students and inspire the next generation of leaders.

She will graduate with a 4.14 cumulative GPA and has participated in marching and pep band, National Honors Society, MEChA, student council and Health Academy Student Government. Suazo lettered in academics, band and student council.

Trujillo, who plans to major in business, will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 4.57.

She participated in Health Occupations Students of America Spanish Club, varsity softball, student council, Youth Advisory Council, Communities that Care and Fire Explorers.

Her awards and accolades include four-time Academic All State First Team, all conference first and second team and honorable mention (softball), Southern Colorado League First Team (softball), HOSA state finalist and Fire Explorer Program graduate.

Trujillo’s community involvement awards include a Dare to Dream grant, Young Leader award and serving as youth advisor for Communities that Care.

Valdez will graduate with a 4.78 cumulative GPA and plans to major in engineering (mechatronics) in order to gain skills needed to improve the world through a career in engineering.

He participated in MEChA, National Honor Society, Pueblo Rotary Club, Newman Club and baseball. He was a junior escort and earned four academic letters.

After graduating with a 4.44 cumulative GPA, Webster plans to major in health science (pre-athletic training), with aspirations of becoming an athletic trainer for a professional hockey or softball team.

She participated in National Honor Society and as part of Junior ROTC, was 2019 Company Commander of the Year.

A standout in softball, Webster was all league first team and a “Best of Pueblo” award winner.

She works for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo as a child caretaker.

Compton will graduate from the School of Engineering and Biomedical Sciences with a cumulative GPA of 4.55. She plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish, and hopes to become a nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics.

A four-year Principal’s Honor Roll scholar, Compton was a state qualifier in DECA and in HOSA, a state and national qualifier and national finalist. She also participated in speech and debate, girl’s swim and dive, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society and volunteered at Parkview Medical Center.

