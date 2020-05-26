The world is in the middle of a challenging time, when many individuals’ mental and emotional well-being are impacted more than ever. With the many unknowns of COVID-19, leading to drastic changes in routines, including staying at home and social distancing when need be, it is natural to feel higher levels of stress and anxiety. Each new day presents itself with uncertainty of how much longer this new, temporary normal will last.

It is probably safe to say many have taken for granted simple things, such as going to work, attending class, shopping, going to the gym, and visiting friends and family. Because of these changes being mindful of how mental health is affected is important.

Here are some tips to overcome some of those difficult emotions:

– Take care of the body

– Get enough sleep (7-9 hours a night)

– Exercise each day (walking, hiking, running, or doing yoga at home)

– Eat healthy

– Create a sense of normalcy to feel in control

– Set aside time to get outside

– Eat at consistent times

– Use a planner for work (even if working from home)

– Have a bathing routine and use it as a time to unwind and relax

– Train the brain

– Focus on what can be controlled

– Think of the good things in life

– Practice positive self-talk

– Breathe and relax

– Stretch, open core

– Breathe in deeply, and breathe out slowly (1-3 minutes)

– Unplug, avoid the media for a day if necessary

– Be one with nature

– Express and accept love

- Spend time with those at home

– Forgive, communicate with, and appreciate loved ones

– Play games (in or outside) or watch movies together

– Connect with those outside the home through Skype, phone calls, or texts

Visit tinyurl.com/ydykwmqb for other relaxation techniques

– This health tip is contributed by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 101 W. Ninth St., 583-4300.