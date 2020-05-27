The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday the 17th death of a Pueblo County resident related to COVID-19; that of a 69-year-old female who had previously been reported as a confirmed positive case.

The health department also said five new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified out of 391 new test results that were returned on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of positive and probable virus cases among Pueblo County residents to 276. There have been a total of 4,937 people who have been tested for the virus to date, meaning 5.5% of individuals who have been tested have come back with positive results.

The first death in Pueblo County was reported March 26, and the first case was announced March 13.

Statewide, the three-day moving average of cases was at 201 as of the most recent update on Tuesday; which is the lowest number it has been at since March 24 when there were 164 cases in the three-day average but much fewer testing was taking place, according to state health department data.

On March 24, there were 19.9 tests done per 100,000 people and 13.33% of individuals tested positive. On Tuesday there were 77.2 tests administered per 100,000 people, and 4.64% tested positive.

The three-day moving average of COVID-19 cases peaked in the state on April 25 at 726 cases. On that day, 57 tests per 100,000 people were completed and 15.7% of individuals tested positive.

The Pueblo health department said Wednesday that beginning June 1, COVID-19 updates will be released three times a week at 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The health department has been doing daily updates.

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is open through Friday. Anyone with symptoms of the virus and certain asymptomatic individuals may get tested there.

