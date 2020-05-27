La Junta City Council heard the first reading of a new city ordinance Monday evening regarding dumping of garbage as they met for the weekly public meeting by teleconference over Zoom.

The city did not previously have a specific ordinance prohibiting the dumping of one's garbage in public or other private dumpsters, City Attorney Phil Malouff said on Monday. The ordinance came about, the attorney explained, because the city and its sanitation department have become frustrated by the amount of improper dumping they've been seeing.

"This has been known to happen a lot," said City Attorney Phil Malouff, "where somebody is paying for a dumpster but rather than have to pay for it, especially out of town users, instead of having to pay for dumping charges or whatever, they just drive around and start dumping their stuff in an empty dumpster.

"This is an attempt to limit some of that so that non responsible parties are not availing themselves of the good graces and good intentions of people that pay their bills."

Council Member Scott Eckart asked if a specific event had brought cause to concern for the ordinance.

"What prompted it? I think the frustration that the sanitation department and the city, that the harder they try, the harder behind they get," said Malouff. "It's just some people don't have any regard for the propriety of the circumstances."

In layman's terms, the ordinance prohibits dumping of trash or garbage in waste receptacles, dumpsters or anywhere within the city that is not specifically designated for public trash disposal.

The ordinance dictates that public receptacles such as city trash cans like those along downtown Colorado Avenue, Santa Fe Avenue, or the city park should be reserved for trash generated in that public area. In other words, if one leaves a local shop with a soda, they can toss their soda cup or can in a city trash unit. If one is taking out their personal garbage from their home, they need to use an officially designated garbage can, the dump or a recycling facility.

If someone is caught dumping trash in a way that violates the ordinance — such as by unloading their garbage in a neighbor's receptacle, or by tossing it off the North La Junta bridge — they could face prosecution, the ordinance says.

One can properly dispose of their trash by visiting the La Junta Transfer Station on 5th Street and Gardener Avenue. One must have a utilities account open with the city in order to utilize the station.

The ordinance passed unanimously on first reading Tuesday evening. It is scheduled to be adopted and approved upon a second reading.

In other news, City Manager Rick Klein said on Monday that he received a letter notifying him that a study will go forward to examine the potential of creating a rail service that would connect La Junta with Pueblo and Colorado Springs by train.

"I did receive a letter earlier this week on the Southwest Chief and Front Range Rail Commission. We received the thru-carson study that we are apart of. It's a $450,000 study; you've got $400,000 out of the feds to do it," Klein told the council. "By all indications, the federal railroad administration seems to think that this new train that'll go from La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs, we may even be able to get a (license). Let's hope and pray that that turns out true, and we'll have full connectivity to the Front Range, all the way up to Colorado Springs."

cburney@ljtdmail.com