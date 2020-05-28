Fifteen Southern Colorado nonprofit agencies received a total of $117,500 from the United Way of Pueblo County’s Emergency Response and Recovery Fund.

The second-round Immediate Response funds are designed support organizations providing direct services to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19.

United Way of Pueblo County announces the recipients of the Emergency Response & Recovery Fund Grant Awards for Round 2: Mid-/Long-term Recovery Thursday.

Grantees include: Alamosa Senior Citizens, Inc.; Belmont Senior Care; Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Luis Valley; CASA of Pueblo; East Side Child Care Center; El Pueblo History Museum and Fishers Peak Soup Kitchen.

Others include PAWS for Life; Posada, Inc.; Pueblo Child Advocacy Center; Pueblo Diversified Industries; Pueblo Rape Crisis Services; Pueblo Zoo; Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Association and Shelter and the Southside Children's Center.

Officials said more than $400,000 in grant requests were received for Round 2.

Fourteen Round 1, Immediate Response grantees were recently announced with awards and an additional designation totaling $95,500. A full listing of awardees can be found at: www.pueblounitedway.org/emergencyfund.

United Way of Pueblo County is continuing fundraising efforts for the organization’s vital services supporting more than 25 health and human service organizations in Pueblo County, in addition to its two internal programs -- the United Way of Pueblo County Middle School Mentoring Program and the Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

The United Way of Pueblo County Board of Trustees committed $25,000 to launch the Emergency Response & Recovery Fund in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, working in partnership to identify and provide funding to support the community’s most pressing immediate and long-term needs.

Two rounds of funding have been developed: Round 1 – Immediate Response and Round 2 – Mid/Long-term Recovery. For more information and full list of grantees, visit www.pueblounitedway.org/emergencyfund.

Individuals in need of assistance may not apply through this fund, services will be provided through area nonprofit agencies. Individuals in need are directed to call the Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline at 719-583-4444.

