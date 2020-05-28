Banks in the La Junta and Otero County area are slowly starting to reopen their lobbies after they were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Bank of La Junta reopened its lobby on May 4, while the First National Bank, also of La Junta, reopened May 18.

Both banks are taking precautions in their lobbies.

"We're going to have all of our employees wearing masks when customers come in," said First National Bank manager Marvin Schlegel. "There will be sanitation stations everywhere for the customers to use. We ask that if anybody is not feeling well not to come in. The same with our employees. We'll sanitize on a regular basis. We'll sanitize every place that might have a possibility of being contaminated and taking all the measures we can. We've ordered shields to the desks to prevent contamination from one to another. We're doing everything we can to stay safe."

"We are maintaining social distancing," said State Bank manager Angie Leake. "We have a relatively large lobby so it's relatively easy to do in terms of our set-up and office space. We're doing the masks as required under the governor's orders. We've done sneeze shields and additional sanitation as we can.

We ask customers to follow the Governor's mandates regarding face masks, which it's highly encouraged."

Both banks said that the closure of the lobbies did not affect their respective workforces.

"If we had anyone who was uncomfortable with the situation or needed an occurrence where they needed to home school because of the school situation, we allowed them to do that and kept them on the payroll," Schlegel said.

"The work load did go down quite a bit, so we did do some time off and some different strategies for our employees that we were able to to retain. It did impact some of our workload," Leake said.

The banks have continued to keep their drive-up windows open. In fact, both reported that business has been very good.

"For the most part, our customers have been satisfied," Schlegel said. "We do have some who are itching to come back in and taking care of business. So we're looking forward to that."

Both are still encouraging customers to keep using drive-up windows and ATMS to do their basic banking business.

"We're still encouraging customers to use the drive-up and electronic banking as much as they can," Leake said.

"We'll reopen unless something drastic happens with the state, or get some other directives that are counter to that," Schlegel said. "We may have stayed out a week longer than some, but we wanted make sure we had all the necessary supplies in so we could sanitize the work stations and the shields and things like that so we can stay safe for our employees and our customers."

Both First National Bank and the State Bank are locally owned.

A spokesperson for U.S. Bank, which is a national chain, said that it was undetermined when it will re-open its lobby.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com