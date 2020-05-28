Otero County is requesting a variance plan that would allow it to loosen current restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus.

The variance plan request would further loosen restrictions on local businesses and venues imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The county's argument for varying from state restrictions, which can be read in full in the variance plan request available at oterogov.com, is that the area has been impacted significantly less by the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 than other areas of Colorado, and that given such the local communities require a different approach going forward.

"We've been working on a three-county COVID-19 alternate suppression plan," Crowley / Otero Health Departments Director Rick Ritter said at the May 18 Otero Board of County Commissioners meeting. "We are almost there. ... The Crowley County Commissioners signed it this morning, Lynn Crowell of the hospital signed it, I signed it. Tomorrow, Bent County Public Health is planning on signing it, and Bent County Commissioners are signing it."

The variance plan, if approved in part or in whole by the state, would go into effect no earlier than June 1. That date was chosen because it allows two full incubation periods (it takes about 2-14 days for the virus to incubate) to unfold, allowing the county and state to assess whether infections are increasing or decreasing.

"We established a crude baseline case rate, which is very low. Over 54 days, and it continues to be low, and we're hoping that it will stay low. I went to the state health department's website and looked at age-adjusted population rates, and this looks like the three-county area has one of the lowest in the state, and we are hoping it will stay low," Ritter said.

La Junta Mayor Jeffri Pruyn has a "bone to pick" with Otero County over the variance plan request it submitted to the state, she said at the May 18 city council teleconference meeting.

Pruyn is frustrated, she said, because the La Junta city council had not been consulted by the county before it went forward with submitting its request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"... Otero County Health Department and the commissioners over at Otero County are going to apply for a variance," Pruyn said at the May 18 city council meeting. "I have a little bit of a bone to pick with that, because I feel like it would be nice if the municipalities had been consulted on some of the things that were being asked for."

Pruyn used an example in whether or not to open The Wipe Out, the city pool. The question was discussed earlier during the city council meeting.

City Manager Rick Klein said then he was optimistic about getting the green light from the county health department, but admitted there were challenges posed by a potential opening.

If The Wipe Out were to open with observance of social distancing and crowd limits of 10 people per facility, Klein said, then over half the pool's capacity would be reached just by fully staffing the pool with lifeguards.

To fully open the pool, it must be fully staffed with lifeguards, Klein said.

The pool itself is chlorinated, and Klein said he thought that was sufficient to kill the coronavirus, but there are still other variables to consider, such as the locker rooms.

"I think that with some of our questions with the pool, I think that maybe we would have had a better idea of how that might be going, had we known what's going to be asked for," Pruyn said on May 18. "But I also understand why they can't do that, there's a lot of smaller towns and what not in Otero County, and if everybody had a part of the conversation, I know how that gets a lot more difficult to have.

"But I do know La Junta has a little bigger stake because we are the bigger town and it definitely affects us in a little bit more ways than it affects others."

Pruyn added that just because a variance plan has been requested, Safer in Place guidelines still apply until further notice from the state.

Gov. Jared Polis's office announced on May 25 that restaurants will be allowed to reopen for in-person dining at 50% capacity according to occupancy code starting May 27. Restaurants also cannot exceed 50 people maximum under the loosened restrictions, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Youth day camps and sports camps will be allowed to reopen on June 1, according to the governor's office. State parks are open and private campgrounds were allowed to reopen May 25.

