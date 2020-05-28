The effects of COVID-19 have changed the way students are learning and have had education institutions scrambling to rebuild in every corner of the country.

Locally, much has been done to soften the blow as Colorado State University-Pueblo and Pueblo Community College have strategic plans in place in hopes to re-open schools in the fall.

Pueblo’s two school districts, D60 and D70, are looking for a fall semester reopen as well.

All institutions say reopening plans depend heavily on state and local health decisions. Leaders said everything must align with executive orders coming out of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ office as well as public health policy.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Colorado State University-Pueblo President Timothy Mottet and his team already had a strategic plan in place for the university.

"Having a plan in place allowed us to navigate the storm. It’s allowed us to accelerate the change on the campus that has been needed for a long time."

Mottet said the university is rebuilding at a more rapid rate because of plans in place and now is focusing on opening in the fall.

"We are taking baby steps. Our first step is for us to bring part of our employees back on June 15 and again on July 1. We are hoping to do this in a very slow manner," Mottet said.

Mottet said part of the ability to get staff back on campus is based on the ability to protect them.

"We have a process in place that includes educating our employees, developing a process for screening, a process for protecting our employees, and a process for cleaning facilities," Mottet said.

"We want to bring employees back at a very staged and thoughtful manner at we rebuild back up for a fall semester."

PCC President Patty Erjavec said her institution also is making moves to re-open in the fall.

In the fall, PCC is promoting a computer information systems degree. The school will add its fifth bachelor’s degree completion program this fall, offering a bachelor of applied science degree in secure software development.

"That is a huge, huge career field that we are going to continue to grow," Erjavec said.

The degree will offer hands-on training with an emphasis in computer security. Ethics, teamwork and oral and written communication are major components of the program.

Mottet said the fall semester will be a blended approach.

"We have to build in the maximum flexibility. Many of our students will have face-to-face classes and many will have courses online," he said.

Mottet said his team is creating a very fluid and flexible plan that includes safety precautions such as social distancing for both students and staff.

Mottet said managing of employees will to some degree be determined on how District 60 and District 70 handle the fall semester.

"Many of our employees are parents with children in D60 and D70, and so first and foremost as a parent is taking care of their children and trying to factor in how does work life fit into that ," Mottet said.

Erjavec said PCC also has seen -- especially over the past few months -- the importance of the medical professions.

"Our nursing program will continue to grow as will all of our allied health programs," Erjavec said.

"As the economy continues to rebound, they are going to need skilled workers and that’s our job to make sure that we continue to promote the competencies that are necessary for a healthy economy."

Erjavec said PCC had to flip a switch to distance learning rapidly because of the pandemic, but the school was prepared.

"Over the last couple of years, we have been pretty aggressive at looking at various modalities to deliver instruction and we had become pretty proficient in what we call `virtual delivery,’" she said.

PCC has programs in which instructors are teaching from the Pueblo campus to students in Durango, Bayfield and in Fremont County at other campuses.

"We were somewhat versed in this, but in one week this faculty turned everything over. They did an absolutely fabulous job of being creative and innovative and they supported each other with one goal in mind and that was student success," Erjavec said.

D60 leaders said they are proud of efforts to successfully implement a distance-learning program and they were excited to share the school’s virtual graduation ceremony with the community earlier this month.

"Our efforts to plan and execute these milestones through uncharted times has proven that our school district is capable of being innovative and flexible to ensure we can continue to support all students," said Dalton Sprouse, D60 director of communications.

"As we approach the fall of 2020, we will continue to be ever-mindful of the needs of our students and how we can best meet them."

Todd Seip, public information officer for D70, said there is a plan for an upgraded learning management system in place.

"This system will tie into our current attendance and grade book and will allow teachers to use one platform to deliver information to students K-12. It is called Schoology and is used by many school districts in the Denver Metro area," Seip said.

"It is similar to Google Classroom and Moodle, but easier to navigate for students and parents. We could use it in any COVID19 situation -- kids in-person, kids at home, or a hybrid mix of learning. And we will be able to use it on snow days."

Seip said district officials hope that state leaders will issue specific guidelines for student reentry.

"We are reviewing the recently released CDC guidelines for reopening schools . We are reviewing the recently released CDC guidelines for reopening schools as well," Seip said.

"Unfortunately, we also have to wait and see what the state budget cuts will do as well. It’s hard to plan not knowing what the funding will look like in the fall."

Seip said D70 is working on a model that will address full in-person instruction, have full remote learning at home and a mix of in-school and at-home instruction.

"But in this case, each school will look a little different," Seip said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.