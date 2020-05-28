It was the day that at least temporarily, the music, and all manners of the performing arts, died.

Because with the performance stage, and art exhibition walls, come patrons and ticket-buyers: in large numbers, optimistically.

So in light of the state order prohibiting large-scale gatherings, bars and nightclubs, cabaret houses and concert stages, and art galleries and museums were among the first to shutter.

Leaving an unfortunate void for artist and onlooker alike.

As the city’s main cultural hub, the closure of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in the wake of COVID-19 was a blow that reverberated throughout the community.

And one especially painful for the arts center staff, whose mission it is to spread the joy of creative expression to young and old alike.

"During the break, we had to run a ghost ship, with no revenue coming in and no end in sight," said Alyssa Parga, a spokeswoman for the arts center. "However, thanks to the Paycheck Protection Plan, we were able to bring salaried staff back the week of May 15."

A small but significant step that hopefully, signals the start of a return to business as usual.

To keep its younger patrons engaged through the closure, the arts center partnered with the Catholic Charities’ HIPPY program and the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center to provide, on a weekly basis, "art kits" for elementary-aged children.

"We also mail out these kits for free to the public upon request, and plan to continue to do so until we open our doors," Parga said.

As dance is a vital component of the arts center’s offerings, dance students are afforded the opportunity to engage through a virtual studio.

"And to continue to spread a message of beauty and inspiration, we’ve been posting images of our permanent collection on social media (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) daily," Parga said.

One of the most crushing disappointments of the virus-necessitated closure was the cancellation of the arts center's 48th anniversary gala.

"That’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, which typically includes a catered meal, live music, silent and live auctions, and the grand opening of our summer exhibit," Parga explained.

In its absence, an online fundraising campaign called #NoGalaDay has been launched, with supporters encouraged to donate the cost of a gala ticket, or any amount.

The funds, Parga said, are direly needed so that the arts center can continue to fulfill its mission of creating artistic learning experiences for everyone.

"We’ve been fortunate in our relationships with collection owners and artists who understand our predicament and are allowing us to extend dates of our big exhibitions such as ’Inspiration: Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain, and Vintage Venetian Glass’ this year and ’Fragile Waters,’ featuring the photography of Ansel Adams and others, which will open next year," Parga said.

Admitting that the future, at least for now, isn’t particularly clear, Parga said once the arts center does reopen, visitors would be expected to don facial masks before entering.

Additionally, sanitation stations, as well as helpful floor guides with social distancing cues, would be placed throughout the campus.

"We continue to work closely with the health department to be sure public health and safety are put first in our endeavors," Parga said.

Guests to the Buell Children’s Museum and Helen T. White Galleries would be asked to reserve visitation times, "which will allow us to control the number of visitors in our buildings and give us time to deep-clean the facility between sessions," Parga said.

Parga expressed optimism that the museums will open on July 1 with a set of brand new exhibits.

At the Buell Children’s Museum, "Adventures in Art" would include socially-distanced activity stations and art supplies that would be checked out and when returned, disinfected for re-use.

The Fine Art Galleries are expected to host several new exhibits, including "Inspiration," "Gateway to the Southwest: The Williams Studio" and "Gray and Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt."

"These all will likely be ready before July 1, and private tours of eight or less can be arranged for those exhibits," Parga said.

Once in-person classes resume, they will do so with size restrictions.

"We usually offers classes year-round, and this will certainly affect our summer and fall sessions," Parga explained. "For now, we are planning to hold some live classes with up to eight students, plus the instructor, and social distancing and masks will be required.

"Classes that fit this category include guitar and wine tasting, as examples. Whether we can hold summer camps is still unknown at this time."

Also expected to continue is the Virtual Dance Studio, which has been operational since late March, and early dance education classes.

"Virtual dance enrollees are given access to Zoom classes, which allow us to engage in a two-way conversation where dancers can continue to receive real-time advice from their teachers," Parga explained. "We discovered this format was better used for our older students."

The foundation of the early education classes are carefully curated and pre-recorded classes by Katie Farmer.

"She creates beautiful lessons for students to proceed at their own pace, with the option to re-watch lessons," Parga said.

Normally, The Jackson Conference Center is the host site for parties and celebrations, meetings, banquets, and other social activities. But with the restriction on large-scale gatherings in place for now, Parga is unsure when the conference center will be back doing business.

"As restrictions lift, we will start allowing gatherings back into this space," she said. "Right now, the commercial kitchen is being used by groups of three or less who practice proper safety protocol."

Not only did the 2019-20 Regional Series come to an abrupt end, affecting five different shows, all spring and summer events, including the popular Festival Fridays concert series, are a no-go.

"Some of these Regional Series performances are working toward reschedules but other opportunities simply cannot be recreated," Parga said. "Our School of Dance has had to postpone the annual spring performance of ’The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ and is now contemplating having to rehearse this performance online for a possible late September opening."

Once the lifting of restrictions enables performances to return to the arts center’s theater, the experience, Parga said, is expected to look "different."

"Seating will be booked by household groups, with space left in between," she explained. "We will most likely seat one section at a time and have the audience exit through different avenues."

Memorial Hall

After a slew of virus-related cancellations, and a proposed rescheduling of one of those shows, it appears that entertainment won’t be returning to the stage of Memorial Hall until August.

According to the popular Downtown venue’s webpage, the April Four Tops show rescheduled for June 23 has been canceled. On Aug. 16, country/gospel star Josh Turner is slated to perform, with humorist and motivational speaker Chad Prather bringing his commentary on politics and current events on Aug. 22, and master magician Lance Burton and friends arriving on Sept. 11.

Two events are scheduled for October: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (Oct. 23) and the Russian Ballet Theatre’s performance of "Swan Lake" (Oct. 29.)

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair, a late summer staple for a century and a half, is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

With more entertainment acts to be named in June, fair officials have announced that the World Slopper Eating Championship, the demolition derby and "Monster Truck" exhibition, as well as four days of professional rodeo, are among this year’s planned attractions.

Capping two of those rodeo performances will be country and western stalwarts Diamond Rio (Aug. 30) and self-made star Casey Donahew (Aug. 28), with one more post-rodeo act to be named.

True to its title, the 2019 World Slopper Eating Championship, the first ever, was a global hit, garnering widespread coverage and headlines.

The 2020 championship again will be sanctioned by Major League Eating and is expected to draw bottomless stomach competitors from near and far.

