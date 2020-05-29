As long-term care facilities continue to be closely monitored throughout the city, state, and country, more widespread testing at those facilities has been completed in Pueblo recently, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

In April, the Colorado National Guard began assisting state and local health officials in testing residents and staff for COVID-19 at some of the state’s largest nursing homes.

Testing was done in Pueblo at University Park Care Center then, where 240 people were tested, but all of the tests came back negative, according to the health department.

And just in the last week, the National Guard returned to Pueblo to do testing at three more long-term care facilities.

At one of the facilities, Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, 104 individuals were tested and all tests came back negative, according to the health department.

The results of the tests done at the two other facilities, the Pueblo Cares Center and the Life Care Center of Pueblo, are pending.

COVID-19 outbreaks and resulting deaths at nursing homes have been a major problem across the state and country, accounting for one-third of of all U.S. coronavirus deaths, according to a New York Times report.

In Pueblo, eight of the county’s 19 deaths related to COVID-19 have been of residents at two long-term care facilities where virus outbreaks have occurred.

A third outbreak was reported by the health department Friday at University Park Care Center. There, one staff member and two residents tested positive for COVID-19. No deaths have been reported from that outbreak.

At Brookdale El Camino, six residents died and 15 residents tested positive for COVID-19. There also was one probable virus case among residents. And nine staff members at Brookdale tested positive for the virus, as well as seven staff members who had probable cases not confirmed by a test.

On Thursday, Brookdale El Camino passed 28 days with no new illnesses in the facility, meaning the outbreak is classified as being over, according to the health department.

At the Columbine Chateau in Pueblo West, two residents died and 16 tested positive for the virus, as well as one resident who had a probable case not confirmed by a test. Five staff members at that facility tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents in a 14-day period.

The testing being done by the National Guard at assisted living facilities is a directive from Gov. Jared Polis.

"Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Pueblo and protecting the health of the residents and staff of Pueblo’s long-term care facilities is a top priority," Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo health department, said Friday.

Also on Friday, the health department announced the death of one Pueblo County resident related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of Pueblo County deaths to 19. A 70-year-old male, who was reported as a confirmed positive, has died.

They also announced six new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County. The confirmed positives cases are a 21-year-old male, 32-year-old male, 41-year-old male, 52-year-old male, 70-year-old male and a 93-year-old male.

Pueblo County has a total of 288 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 5,351, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

