The seniors of East High School celebrated a turning point in their lives Saturday afternoon as their virtual commencement ceremony took place.

In their last walk through the halls of East High School, the 207 graduating Eagles were dressed in the traditional gold and white cap and gowns while staff members lined the halls applauding them.

Principal Andy Clementi addressed the changes the world has endured recently, but noted one thing that stands out and will stick with him is the resiliency of the class of 2020.

“These diplomas have always represented commitment and completion,” Clementi said. “But these represent just a bit more. The diplomas they receive represent that strength and resiliency, along with the many years of hard work and dedication. To say this class is special would be a drastic understatement.”

Valedictorian Caitlin Johnston noted hers is the generation of growth and change, inspired early in their high school careers by their teachers.

“Our sophomore year, educators across the city -- our teachers -- were teaching real-life lessons,” Johnston said. “When they were faced with a fight, they did not back down but instead went on strike and taught us to stand up for ourselves and what we believe in.”

In the class of 2020’s junior year, East was on schedule to close.

“But instead we battled the closure of our school, showing our spirit and dedication,” Johnston added. “Not only did we prove our worth as students of this school, but we proved it to the community that this generation is stronger than they ever could have anticipated. Future generations of Eagles will learn in a brand-new building, which is an amazing legacy to leave.

“We are the class that challenges the status quo, not just in school but in our daily lives. And it all started right here. In a school; but not just any school. East High School. The school that faces a bad rap just because they want to stereotype and bring negativity to our community. A school that challenges social norms, where you aren't defined by your class, gender, race or sexual orientation. We are a school and a community that stands up for the good of the whole. Remember to keep your eyes to the skies, because as eagles we soar.”

Cidonia Ponce, the student body president opened with a self-written poem, ‘The East’, in which she detailed what life is like growing up on the East Side of Pueblo.

“The Place where our voices were unheard, due to the raging noises of our society. The Place that was known as ’The Hood’ and never had enough. But raised and bred champions. The Place where the Mighty Eagles Soar above the hurtful storms and made it out alive. This is our home. This is our life. This is our Eastside.”

