Tears were shed and smiles were shared by South High School seniors as they made their last walk through the hallways of their home away from home for the last four years.

The 212 graduates, family and friends gathered virtually around televisions and digital devices to celebrate their graduation, which took place Saturday afternoon.

Jordon Valdez, student body vice president, reflected on the experiences he and his classmates have had to endure throughout their lives.

“As we reflect on the time of our birth, we are a generation of ever-evolving change,” Valdez said. “This unceasing trend has sculpted each and every one of us into resilient and compassionate individuals. For this, as odd as it may sound, I am thankful.”

In the school’s 61st commencement ceremony, Principal Aaron Bravo addressed how the class of 2020 members have contributed greatly to South’s tradition of excellence.

“This class is a proud representation of the best Pueblo has to offer as they go forth to continue to serve and become part of this community,” Bravo said.

Valedictorian Megan Hibler took the podium and spoke of the pride she felt to be a Colt.

“I am very proud of our class and the strength we show against adversity,” Hibler said. “As we go into the adult world, keep your fighting spirit alive and let your Pueblo pride shine through. I will always look back on South High School as a place where I received an amazing education from dedicated staff and made great memories with many friends.”

Connor Huth and Ryan Belmont were co-salutatorians.

“The adversity we were all forced to face was immense and the fact that we didn’t get to experience the prime of our senior year was just absolutely soul-crushing,” Huth said. “Yet, we are all still standing here today with smiles on our faces, ready to face the next chapter of life. If that doesn’t show the strength, determination, and virtue that this class possesses, then I really don’t know what does.”

While Huth was direct with his sentiment, Belmont used the opportunity to depict and compare her class’ experiences to the parable of David and Goliath.

“What I am trying to say here is, have faith in yourself,” Belmont said. “We all come from different backgrounds, but we all will face opposition at one point or another. I am sure many of you have already experienced what it is like to endure conflict that seemed too great to recover from. What makes a true hero is how you react to the opposition that you face. You have the power to control your own destiny, no matter where life tries to push you and no matter the talents you possess.”

