“Darkness falls; students crawl; painting appears on river wall” -- headline in The Pueblo Chieftain, 1980s.

Many in the community were not amused when a giant drawing of a fish in a bathtub was painted on the Arkansas River levee just south of the West Fourth Street bridge.

The busiest street in Pueblo, and now people will see this giant piece of graffiti, some said.

But not all. Many Puebloans were amused by the drawing and also the panache of the Tee Hee group to scale the levee and produce such a huge drawing.

Initially, authorities tried to stop the group. It was a futile effort. Soon there were more drawings, including a giant Groucho Marx head.

Officials gave in, and eventually there were hundreds of drawings, and the paintings were done in daylight with more precautions in place.

But paintings on the concrete were far from the biggest problems facing the Pueblo Conservancy District, which oversees the levee, built after the devastating 1921 flood that wiped out much of Pueblo’s Downtown.

In the decades since construction, the levee had deteriorated. And construction standards in some places were dubious; sometimes hollow and filled with debris left by the flood.

About five years ago, reconstruction of the Pueblo levee along the Arkansas River began and now is in its final phase.

Among other improvements, the levee was lowered by 12 feet and includes a trail, which will run along the north side of the Arkansas River, parallel to the Arkansas River Trail along the river’s south bank.

The trail will have segments made up of soft surfacing in the northwest and southeastern portions. The central portion of the trail located adjacent to the Pueblo Whitewater Park -- an area for kayaks and river surfers -- will be concrete due to higher use.

Other features will include stairs and a shelf near the bottom of the levee for safety as well as a viewing ledge. This will allow easier exit for kayakers, boaters and surfers if they are in trouble.

This past winter, Corinne Koehler, Pueblo Conservancy District board president, said the district is looking forward to the dedication of the new and improved levee this summer.

“It will be a dedication of the levee, but also it will be a remembrance of all of the people who lost their lives and property in the flood of 1921,” Koehler said.

On June 3, 1921, when floodwaters from the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek merged in the heart of Pueblo, the results were catastrophic. This was before the concrete levees were built along the Arkansas, so there was little protection.

Never again, officials said, and the levee was constructed.

But what about the murals?

As the Chieftain reported five years ago, when the levee project was announced, the future of the mural and new paintings were a hot topic.

“A new generation of mural painters is blooming and some of those are itching to dip a brush on the new concrete canvas that’s being created as the levee is rebuilt,” wrote then-Chieftain water reporter and editor Chris Woodka. “Some people want more organization, themes and even a fee for the privilege of painting.

“Others, including one of the original Tee Hee artists, argue that trying to regulate the content of levee murals will drive off creativity.”

The Chieftain reported the Pueblo Conservancy District wants to come up with rules for repainting the levee, including eliminating graffiti or obscenities from legitimate artwork.

The district plans some special events surrounding the completion of the project. Will someday Groucho be joined by Moe, Larry and Curly? Or perhaps a dragon from “Game of Thrones”?

All of that remains to be seen. One thing is clear: The reconstructed levee will allow Puebloans to have a new way to enjoy the Arkansas River as it flows -- safely -- through Pueblo.

Chieftain Editor Steve Henson can be reached by email at shenson@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@SteveHensonME.