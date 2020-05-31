A sheriff’s deputy and Pueblo man Anthony Guerra, 35, were transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center after an alleged stabbing Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guerra was stopped inside a vehicle in Manzanola, Colo. Otero County Sheriff Shawn Mobley said in a news release that the stop was related to "a possible domestic violence incident involving a handgun inside of a vehicle in the Swink area."

During the stop, Guerra stabbed a sheriff’s deputy and then "turned the knife on himself," Mobley said. The injured deputy was not identified.

One adult woman and at least two children were present in the vehicle stopped by the sheriff’s office. They were safely removed from the vehicle, Mobley said.

Guerra was placed under arrest on four outstanding warrants and faces more charges resulting from this incident, Mobley said.

Both Guerra and the deputy are expected to make a full recovery and Guerra is currently in the custody of Bent County Sheriff’s Office.

