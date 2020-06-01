During a week that saw many cities dealing with chaotic and mayhem-filled protests, a youthful force of about 400 took to the Riverwalk and Union Avenue district Monday evening to peacefully, but quite vocally, honor the memory of George Floyd.

The circumstances of Floyd’s death served as a rallying cry for the local marchers, who called for an end to excessive police force, especially against those of color.

"There needs to be a systemic change as to how police work is done around this country,," noted Jacob Topping, a Colorado State University-Pueblo student who helped organize the action. "Because there is clearly racial disparity in how police work is done."

As marchers began to gather in a parking lot off Victoria Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., a steady rain proved to be little deterrent as Topping took to the microphone for a pre-action address.

"We are here in honor of George Floyd and his family," Topping announced. "But we also are here to show that Pueblo has a community and Pueblo has a voice.

"Tonight, we are going to show our city, our state and president that until black lives are recognized as human lives, we are going to continue to fight against the systemic racism that is propagated against too many communities of color in this nation."

Acknowledging the fervent emotion behind Monday’s movement, Topping asked that participants "go into this protest with peace in mind. None of us want unnecessary arrests from the police."

After a balloon chain fashioned in the shape of Rosary beads was released into the sky, the caravan made its way from the parking lot onto the Riverwalk.

Most of the participants were wearing facial coverings of some sort, from the "Guy Fawkes" disguise favored by Anonymous to the surgical masks that have become commonplace during the pandemic.

In sharp contrast to the obscured faces was a conspicuous and diverse array of homemade signs proudly held aloft by the marchers for the duration of the action.

Whether "Goths against racism," "We are change," "Enough: stop police brutality," an American flag turned upside down or an iconic quote from Malcom X — "You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can have peace unless he has freedom" — the placards were a powerful complement to an equally brawny succession of chants.

Those who didn’t carry signs held aloft a raised fist as passionate choruses of "I can’t breathe," "Say his name: George Floyd," "Black lives matter," "No justice, no peace" and "Hands up, don’t shoot" echoed throughout the brisk evening air.

A litany of honking horns, and similar expressions of support from passing motorists and onlookers, greeted the participants at every turn, with one exception being an irate man who violently shouted at the human caravan from the Union Avenue Bridge.

"I disavow this useless march," he yelled. "The police are here to protect me and they have rights too."

Eventually, the dissenter was shouted down by members of the entourage and he vanished into the night.

An empathetic ally, however, came in the form of Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport, who along with Deputy Chief Chris Noeller and Sgt. Frank Ortega, joined the procession at nearly the same spot where the marchers were verbally accosted by the screaming objector.

"I think everybody who has any sense can say how terrible that situation was in Minnesota," Davenport said. "These young people are out here exercising their First Amendment right to say they’re upset about it and unhappy. And we are here to support that."

Acknowledging the lack of violence and unrest during Monday’s demonstration, and the city as a whole in the days following Floyd’s death, Davenport said, "I’m very, very proud of Pueblo and the way we’ve handled this situation.

"Our police department is a good department. I’m not saying we are perfect, and there’s always room for improvement. But we have nice people, just as these are nice people out here expressing their dismay and frustration over what happened."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow