By Robert Boczkiewicz, La Junta Tribune-Democrat

DENVER -- Federal law enforcement authorities in Colorado said Sunday they are geared up to prosecute violent agitators who violate federal laws during rioting and demonstrations stemming from the death in Minneapolis of a black man while in custody of white police officers.

Jason R. Dunn, the U.S. Attorney for Colorado, said his office, in response to rioting that broke out a few days ago in Denver, is working with a task force of law enforcement officers who specialize in terrorism crimes.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force in Colorado, and others across the United States, consists of specially trained FBI agents and local law enforcement officers.

"Where violations are identified, prosecutors from my office will hold violators accountable to the fullest extent of federal law," Dunn said in a written statement.

He also said federal law enforcement authorities "will protect all citizens' rights to protest peacefully."