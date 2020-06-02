The Pueblo County Commission chambers have a new look in the era of coronavirus.

The area has been equipped with plexiglass in-between areas where the three commissioners and others sit next to one another for meetings.

Plexiglass has become ubiquitous at many businesses as a way of helping stop the spread of COVID-19 as it blocks germs from running rampant in rooms. The glass is common now at places such as convenience stores and grocery stores, as it has been put in place to separate cashiers from customers.

Adam Uhernik, the public information officer for the county, said about 13 pieces of plexiglass have been installed in the BOCC chambers to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The county decided to put up the glass to take every precaution we can to protect employees as much as we can from COVID-19,” Uhernik said.

Uhernik also said the county is working on putting plexiglass up in other areas of the Pueblo County Courthouse such as the clerk and recorder’s office to further combat the spread of the coronavirus among employees who work there and the public who has business to take care of there.

