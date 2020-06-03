Lottery proceeds recently passed $3.5 billion

Pueblo, Colo. – Colorado Lottery Starburst Awards recognize excellence in the use of Lottery funds for community and conservation projects. For fiscal year 2020, the Lottery recognizes the Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch Preserve Expansion with a Starburst Award. Colorado Lottery proceeds recently passed $3.5 billion.

The Southern Plains Land Trust Heartland Ranch Preserve Expansion helped bring the total square feet of the Preserve to 40 miles and 25,000 acres through three separate purchases, a total of $1,310,700 of a GOCO Open Space grant played an important role in expanding the reserve to further land conservation, open space acquisition, and wildlife/natural resource preservation.

Nearly $5 million in Lottery funds are represented in 11 winning projects distributed statewide through grants via Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the Conservation Trust Fund (CTF), Colorado Parks & Wildlife, and Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST).

"With so many projects funded with Lottery dollars, it's sometimes easy to forget all the different types of outdoor projects that result from Lottery revenue,” said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. “This year's Starburst Awards showcase the diverse uses of Lottery money -- ballfields, bike parks, playgrounds, riparian zones, and of course, massive land purchases. These Starburst awards demonstrate just a fraction of the ways Lottery dollars are going to work wherever and however Coloradans like to play."

Starburst Award submissions include programs and projects such as parks, playgrounds, outdoor recreation facilities, land conservation, trail enhancement, open space acquisition, wildlife natural resource preservation, and public school improvements.

Since 1983, the Colorado Lottery has returned more than $3.5 billion to outdoor projects through Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, and Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Proceeds from sales of Colorado Lottery games – Scratch, Powerball, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+, Lucky for Life, Cash 5, and Pick 3 – enhance, protect, improve parks, trails, and open space in Colorado. For more information, visit coloradolottery.com.