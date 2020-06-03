A loving wife and some tenacious veterans made sure that not even a worldwide coronavirus outbreak can stop a U.S. Army retirement party in Pueblo West.

When Corri Sager posted her “long shot” wish on the I Live in Pueblo West Facebook page, the plea to make her husband U.S. Army Maj. Theodore Sager’s retirement special did not go unnoticed.

Kim Cole saw the post and as the wife of an American Legion Post commander, she knew just who to talk to get the ball rolling. Various members of the American Legion Post #207 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5812 stepped up to make Sager’s retirement, after 24 years of service to his country, an extraordinary celebration despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The (official retirement) ceremony was canceled at Ft. Carson and the many family and friends planning a party could not come. Corri’s plea was to have those who could drive by their home to ‘congratulate him on his retirement’ May 20,” said Jay O’Neil, adjutant for the American Legion Post. “The Pueblo West Community showed how special they are supporting the military. “

A Pueblo West Fire Department fire truck lead the parade, plus, there were a number Pueblo County Sheriff Department vehicles and AMR ambulances in the procession.

“In all there were about 70 vehicles and 20 motorcycles - both the VFW Warriors and American Legion Riders Post 2 were involved. There were also a number of horses from the Pueblo West Horsemen’s Association,” O’Neil said.

To culminate the special occasion, VFW Post #5812 Commander Chris Smith presented Sager with a retirement flag and gave an official U.S. Army Certificate of Appreciation to Corri Sager. Sager recently completed a local government internship with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District which allows military members a chance to see what local government is all about.

