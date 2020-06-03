A common question among citizens in large cities, rural communities and metro districts abound is one asked regularly throughout the country: Where do my tax dollars actually go?

In the interest of transparency, and to help voters understand how the Pueblo West Metro District spends tax money, the PWMD will release a new financial transparency tool called “ClearGov.”

The tool is live and is available via the PWMD website at pueblowestmetro.com.

“We listened to residents during community roundtables and feedback about budget questions,” said Pueblo West Metro District Manager Nina Vetter. “Residents wondered about where property tax money went. We decided to use this tool to help break down our budget and exactly how much of their property tax goes to Pueblo West Metropolitan District and further detail into how much is spent per department.”

ClearGov illustrates the breakdown of the metro district’s budget, detailing the “intricate” process for the district and how property taxes are funneled into the county, library and district itself.

The tool breaks the financial information down to the exact amount. Citizens can use the tool and plug in what they pay in property taxes to see how much of it is spent per department with PWMD.

“Residents want to know how property taxes are spent and we want to provide them a tool to give that information easily where it’s easy to use and understand,” Vetter said. “We are hopeful this tool will help them quickly find information they are looking for in terms that are easy to understand. This helps strengthen our relationship because we are listening to our community and providing resources to their questions.”

Vetter said that right now Pueblo West citizens’ property taxes are divided to Pueblo School District 70 (30-percent); Pueblo County (41.4-percent); the Pueblo City-County Library District (5.5-percent); and the Pueblo West Metro District (21-percent).

Vetter said she and the metro district are hopeful that residents can become more informed on how property tax is spent and distributed, and that by showing transparency it will strengthen the public’s trust in the metro district.

“Transparency ties into our mission to strengthen the public trust and confidence in the metro district,” she said. “We want our residents to know where to find resources and information easily.”

Vetter said she hopes the ClearGov tool will help residents quickly and easily find such information.

She also stated that the information on the tool will be up-to-date.

“ClearGov works with the census bureau to update demographic information,” Vetter said. “We hope residents find the tool useful and easy to use.”

ClearGov can be accessed by visiting https://www.cleargov.com/colorado/pueblo/metropolitan-district.

Luke Lyons is the associate editor of the Pueblo West View. Reach him via email at LLyons@chieftain.com or on Twitter @luke_lyons14. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.