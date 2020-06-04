By Kathleen Tomlin

Memorial Day was a day to remember the men and women who died in the U. S. Military Service and to remember those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms. The VFW Auxiliary and Post and the Disabled American Veterans continued this tradition, even though services could not be held.

Our organizations continue to teach the value of freedom to our children and grandchildren. We placed a flag on every veteran’s grave at the Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery, and the Cemetery proudly displayed their Avenue of Flags throughout the weekend. The Cemetery was beautiful! We hung the Las Animas Avenue of Flags on Memorial Day.

We attended a very small wreath laying event at Fort Lyon National Cemetery on Memorial Day with the flag at half-mast, and then the flag was raised proudly after the ceremony. We had lots of help from youth groups who helped us remember our fallen veterans and honor those who serve. Thanks to all who helped.