Pueblo West High School Senior Cierra Dobney recently received a scholarship award from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office.

Dobney was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor. Dobney, 17, earned a 4.4 grade point average and is ranked in the top 20 of her class at Pueblo West.

She plans to attend Colorado State University and major in biochemistry with the goal of eventually becoming a veterinarian. She has been involved in marching band, concert band, National Honor Society, Conservation Club, Key Club, Knowledge Bowl, Festival of Winds, Southern Colorado Honor Band, jazz band and Pueblo Youth Symphony.

Dobney also helped co-found the Conservation Club at Pueblo West High School with the goal of reducing the amount of waste in the school and continuing environmental efforts at the school.

Dobney, is “an example of the talented, hard-working students we have in our community,” Taylor said.

“The County Sheriffs of Colorado, the state’s sheriff’s association, offers 31 scholarships of $500 each to deserving high school and college students in Colorado to fund higher education. However, Taylor, who is a strong proponent of higher education, has traditionally awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student,” according to a press release from Gayle Perez, sheriff’ office public information officer.

This year, Taylor awarded two $1,000 scholarships.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com