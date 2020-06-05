Two lifelong Democrats vying for the District 1 County Commission seat being vacated by Terry Hart presented their case for party nomination Thursday.

The virtual debate between Eppie Griego and Tisha Mauro, hosted by The Pueblo Chieftain at Pueblo Community College, is a precursor to the Democratic primary later this month.

"Pueblo County is unique. We have a very diverse area," Mauro said in her introductory address. "We have mountainous regions, our great farms out east, the city and Pueblo West. And it takes someone who is familiar with all those areas to represent them properly. I feel like I have that."

Mauro recapped a 20-year career in the automobile industry that saw her rise to a general sales manager position.

"That management experience, I believe, is something invaluable, and will definitely be an asset to the county commissioners," she said.

Citing the uncertainty of pandemic times, Mauro added, "It’s important to have qualified leadership to help navigate us through those times and get us back to where we want to be: discussing those issues from six months ago, like roads and bridges, education and preserving our natural resources.

"I believe my rural upbringing and years in management and business are well suited for the county commission."

Griego recounted his various blue-collar positions, including a stint in the steel mill, and in utilities and insulation, culminating with membership in IBEW Local 12. He is currently chair of the county planning and zoning board and is a veteran of the community corrections board.

"If elected, my top three priorities are to work on economic development, addressing aging infrastructure and public safety," he said. "When it comes to economic development, I truly believe that my background in construction, and in capital improvement projects, will help the economy after COVID-19."

Referencing a list of projects funded by the 2016 1A ballot measure, Griego added, "I’m going to come in full throttle to keep these projects and put people to work."

He then pledged the same commitment to both the infrastructure and public safety — "whether it be the jail or ensuring there’s enough resources on the streets" — while pointing out received endorsements from Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor and District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

The candidates then offered responses to questions centered on the following topics:

Marijuana moratorium/oversight of revenue

Mauro: "I believe the moratorium that’s in place is adequate and needed. It’s an industry that’s well regulated but you have to make sure you’re watching it so that it doesn’t overgrow itself.

"As for the revenue, it’s not even clear where that money is being spent. I think there needs to be a dedicated website: because I’ve tried to research it and I get bits and pieces, and I’m running for office."

Griego: "The marijuana industry has been doing good. The moratorium is in place and I think right now they have a marijuana oversight committee for transparency. And as for looking on the website, everything is on the website that I’ve search for."

Poor condition of jail

Griego: "I’ve toured it three times and I’ll tell you what: that place is falling apart. We need a jail badly. I’ve seen cracks in the wall three-inches wide. They have so many work orders, by the month. And to continue putting Band-Aids on the jail is not going to work."

Mauro: "I’ve also toured the jail and I agree: it’s in great disrepair. Unfortunately with our budget right now, it’s kind of going to have to be sidelined. But we definitely have to make the improvements to it, because it’s unsafe. It’s paramount that the employees of the jail be safe, as well as the inmates."

Effectiveness of PEDCO

Mauro: "PEDCO has a place in the community, for sure. Obviously, we want to grow outside business. I do appreciate the focus on the businesses that are here. But we need to do better and work harder at it, because Pueblo has not grown in my entire life: not at all, but not much."

Griego: "It’s nice to see that PEDCO stepped up to the plate to help the small businesses. As a county commissioner, I would love to step in and be on that committee because I would like to see them bring a lot more industrial jobs. The jobs PEDCO does bring in are low-paying jobs, but we still need them."

County’s role in economic development

Griego: "The county should be more involved with PEDCO and these jobs."

Mauro: "The county should be more involved: if nothing else, at least in recruitment. With my years of experience in business, I could be a good lending hand to recruit companies to show them the beauty of Pueblo and all that we have going for us."

Effectiveness of law enforcement

Mauro: "Our local law enforcement is good. I’m grateful we don’t have those cases that make the news. But in this day and age, we all need to take a look at ourselves, because we are seeing systemic racism throughout law enforcement."

Griego: "I want to commend the chief of police, Troy Davenport, and all local enforcement: they have truly handled this situation in a very graceful way. And it’s good to see the peaceful protests we’ve had Downtown."

County’s ethics oath

Griego: "It’s good to have transparency and I’d be the first to sign it. It’s a good direction to go, with what’s been going on in our county."

Mauro: "I agree that transparency and integrity are paramount in any government. I would think that all elected officials would hold themselves to a higher standard when serving the public."

First priority if elected

Griego: "Creating jobs and doing what I can to help bring the jail up to code."

Mauro: "Making sure we safely open up our economy from COVID."

