The Pueblo Community Health Center is expanding on the East Side and is looking for local subcontractors to help with the project.

The PCHC board of directors chose Bryan Construction of Colorado Springs to serve as the general contractor for the East Side expansion project, according to Laura Kelly, the chief foundation officer at PCHC.

Bryan Construction was selected because it has extensive experience constructing ambulatory and primary care facilities; it presented a large and diverse portfolio of successful projects; and it proposed project personnel who possess specific experience and skill well-matched to the needs of the project, Kelly said.

Kelly said, though, that the request for proposal issued and interviews considered that as much as 80% of the project will be paid to subcontractors and third parties.

“During its due diligence, management met with the Bryan Construction’s owner and executive and confirmed their commitment to utilizing local labor, subcontractors, and maximing the economic activity in Pueblo,” Kelly said.

PCHC is hosting a contractor pre-qualification meet and greet for the project from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The event will be held in the tent in the former Safeway parking lot at East Eighth Street and North La Crosse Avenue, where the clinic will be built.

There, the Bryan Construction team will be available to answer questions and plans will be available to view.

The new clinic is expected to be opened in 2021 and will be about 64,000 square feet in size and employ 162 total staff members, according to Kelly. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

PCHC will relocate its current clinic services at the Park Hill Clinic on East Fourth Street to the new site. Plans for the Park Hill Clinic are to be determined.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.