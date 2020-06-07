More sign-up days for shooters

Because of the recent closure of the range at the Pueblo Municipal Shooters, Inc., additional membership sign-up days have been added.

Officials will be on hand from 6-8 p.m. Monday and June 15 to sign-up ne, as well as from 1-5 p.m. on June 27.

Regular membership sign-ups will resume on July 6.

Download applications from the puebloshooters.org website to facilitate the process. Also, please have a check or correct change as there will be limited contact at the final phase of sign-up; therefore, there will be no change for incorrect registration amounts.

There will be greeters at the door restricting flow due to the COVID-19 requirements.

Be prepared to wait until called after signing in at the door. Be sure to bring your mask. Public nights will resume from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday.