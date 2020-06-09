A new positive coronavirus case has been confirmed in Bent County, according to Omer Tamir, director at Bent County Public Health.

The patient is in their 70’s and is a resident of Bent County, said a news release published Monday about the confirmed case.

The patient was placed into isolation after receiving positive test results and close contacts to the patient have been quarantined.

The source of infection was identified to be out-of-state, said the news release.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com.