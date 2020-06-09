As coronavirus numbers in Colorado continue to improve, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday pointed to spikes in the neighboring states of Arizona and Utah in urging Coloradans to remain vigilant and safe.

“Thanks to Coloradans’ extraordinary efforts, we haven’t seen the same trend here but it shows how tenuous this is,” Polis said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

He implored the state’s residents to continue being careful and smart and to wear masks when out in public.

“We will get through this and we want to do it with minimal loss of life,” Polis said. “We are wearily watching Utah and Arizona, neighboring states that have both shown substantial increases of COVID-19 in the last week.”

Polis mentioned some of the good news regarding COVID-19 numbers in Colorado.

For 11 of the past 14 days, hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, and cases have trended down in seven of the last 14 days.

On Tuesday, there were 180 individuals being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 across Colorado, continuing a substantial decline in that area. The amount of people being hospitalized for coronavirus peaked at 888 on April 14. The 180 people being hospitalized as of Tuesday was the lowest amount of hospitalizations in the state since March 25 when there were 152.

The three-day average of COVID-19 cases in Colorado also was at a low not seen since March 24.

As of Sunday, the most recent update the state health department has reported, the three-day average of cases was reported at 174. The last time it was lower was March 24 when the three-day average of cases was 164.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 across the state has dropped as well. Of over 5,000 tests administered on Sunday, 3.07% of individuals tested positive, which is the lowest amount to test positive across the state since testing began in early March.

The highest percentage of people to test positive on any given day came on April 15 when 25.5% of individuals tested yielded positive results.

As of Monday, Colorado has seen 28,183 total cases of coronavirus and has tested 219,331 people overall. There have been 1,292 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the state.

