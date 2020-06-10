Pueblo West voters will have an opportunity to cast ballots during the June 30 Democratic primary to help decide the Pueblo County Commissioner District 2 race between Incumbent Garrison Ortiz and Abel Tapia who most recently served as a state senator until 2010.

Tapia, 70, is a retired civil engineer who was raised in Pueblo. He started work in politics in 1990 with the Pueblo School District 60 School Board.

Tapia served four years as a District 46 state representative and eight years as a District 3 state senator during which he was chairman of the joint budget committee from 2005 to 2007. He holds a bachelors degree in engineering from CSU-Fort Collins.

He said he decided to run for the Pueblo County Commission because, “the county has leveraged future tax revenues to build the new judicial building and now, despite losing three successive referendums the current commissioner (Ortiz) is driven to build a new jail.”

“The result of building new buildings is that there will not be revenues for decades to fix roads, bridges, drainage issues and critical infrastructure. The county needs to update a Pueblo West master plan and provide adequate funding to maintain the existing infrastructure,” Tapia said.

The roads in Pueblo West are a main concern for voters. Pueblo County delegates some of its Highway User Tax Funds to the district for road improvements.

As a state senator representing Pueblo West, Tapia said he pushed for additional funding from the Highway User Tax Fund and additional funding for schools and capital construction.

“I am a civil engineer who has practiced in Pueblo West for over 30 years. The roads are in need of repair and controlled maintenance.

“A pothole not fixed will eventually lead to road failure, improper drainage will cause flooding and road failure.I continue to have contacts in the legislature and highway department that I would leverage to get our fair share of Highway User Tax Funds,” Tapia said.

“County taxes are meant to maintain our infrastructure’s and maintain county buildings, so we don’t have to build,” he said.

Tapia also said he believes Pueblo West needs a recreation center, a swimming pool as well as trail system maintenance and expansion.

The former Colorado Lottery director said “Great Outdoors Colorado grants are available to our community, but we need to show up and apply. Most GOCO grants go to Northern Colorado and we need our fair share.”

“We must focus on solving problems, not political gamesmanship,” he said, pointing out that his campaign, “is focused on solutions to the big issues facing Pueblo.

He said his experience as chairman of the joint budget committee during a recession means, “I have all the skill sets and life experience to steer Pueblo families out of this economic recession.”

He is married to Connie Tapia and the couple have three grown children.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@tracywumps.