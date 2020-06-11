The Fowler and Las Animas city councils both voted in favor of reopening their municipal pools in meetings earlier this week.

The pools had been closed because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las Animas' vote came on Tuesday evening and it decided to open its pool on June 16.

"The council decided to open the pool under the protections provided by the health department," said Ken Wagner, the Las Animas director of public works. So we're shooting for the 16th of June if everything goes right."

Fowler voted on Monday evening and it will look to open the pool on July 1.

"We're hoping for July 1," said Fowler pool director Tori Harris. "That's a tentative date."

Both towns will have precautions when their pools are open.

"We'll keep it under 50 people and you have to disinfect every hour," Wagner said.

"We are going to limit the number of people in the pool area," Harris said. "It's going to be 50 people including non-swimmers. We're going to disinfect every hour. We will not be able to offer private parties and we will not be able to offer swim lessons."

According to Wagner, the only thing that could keep the pool closed is any mechanical issue.

It is the same for Fowler.

"The only heat is solar heat, so if we have hot days we can open," Harris said.

The Las Animas Trofins youth swimming team was in attendance on Tuesday and it was elated that it will be able to practice in the pool.

"They were very happy to hear that they could practice, but they didn't know if they would be able to do the meets," Wagner said.

Fowler does not have any swimming clubs.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.