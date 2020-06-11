Pueblo’s Business Economic Recovery Team has created a guidance book for small businesses to connect them to resources in respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The document can be found at this link: https://www.canva.com/design/DAD4_DaspFc/KwYrdBF-QRkHVj67LCCabA/view?utm_content=DAD4_DaspFc&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink

The website contains links to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidance for campgrounds, restaurants, retail stores and more.

The health department said small business loans and debt relief efforts also can be found in the guide.

Pueblo’s Business Economic Recovery Development Team was founded following the outbreak of the pandemic and is a collaborative effort between the local Chambers of commerce, the city, county, the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation, the Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center, Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, the Colorado Workforce Center, and local school districts and colleges.

Pueblo BERT has deployed surveys in the city and county asking for businesses to respond to how the crisis is impacting them.

The purpose of the surveys is to gain direct insight into the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses of all sizes. The information gathered is assisting local leaders and business organizations in making decisions and looking at resources that can assist in the future.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.