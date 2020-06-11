Pueblo West voters can help narrow the field of candidates in the House District 46 race during the June 30 Republican primary.

Events promoter Alexander Lucero-Mugatu will square off against Jonathan Ambler. The winner of the primary will go up against Democratic Incumbent Daneya Esgar of Pueblo.

Mugatu, 36, is a Pueblo native and business owner who graduated from Pueblo Community College.

He said the main reason he decided to run for the House District 46 seat is because he sees, “a complete disconnect between our state representation and the communities within our district. He also said he received “much encouragement from citizens around the state.”

Mugatu said he believes Pueblo has fallen in priority of the state legislature and lawmakers show a “complete disregard to the Colorado beyond the Northern Metro. My interest is addressing the needs of Pueblo County - all of Pueblo County - from energy and education to infrastructure and economic development.”

Among goals Mugatu lists are strengthening the Taxpayer Bill of Rights which limits government spending; restoration of the homestead tax exemption which exempts a portion of property tax for older adults and disabled veterans; and fighting for uninfringed rights under the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

When it comes to Pueblo West’s residents desire to see road improvements but still nixing a 1 percent sales tax for roads in November 2018, Mugatu said he would work with the state’s congressional delegation and U.S. senators to secure infrastructure funding.

“Pueblo County voters have grown tired of elected officials use of the ‘go to’ solution of asking for a tax increase to address the needs of our communities. HD46 pays plenty of taxes to address these issues - I believe the real problem is the misuse and mismanagement of resources that are available,” Mugatu said.

Other goals Mugatu listed are “opening Colorado to a free market energy policy allowing district families to choose how and who will power their homes and businesses; and expanding the federal opportunity zone map to provide economic conditions that spark the entrepreneurial spirit for capital development in the district.”

Mugatu also said he would like to tackle expanded water storage capacities of both existing reservoirs and new reservoir sites to accommodate the option of hyrdoelectric infrastructure.

He is single.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@tracywumps.