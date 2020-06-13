New books listing from the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
“The Lies That Bind” - Emily Giffin*
“Always the Last to Know” - Kristan Higgins*
“The Persuasion” - Iris Johansen*
“Tom Clancy Firing Point” - Mike Maden*
“Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars.” - Joyce Carol Oates*
“Daddy’s Girls” - Danielle Steel*
Non-Fiction
“Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents that Raised Me” - Sopan Deb*
“Hollywood Double Agent: The True Tales of Boris Morros, Film Producer Turned Cold War Spy” - Jonathan Gill*
“The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States” - Walter Johnson*
“The Ox: The Authorized Biography of The Who’s John Entwistle” - Paul Rees*
“Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” - Layla F. Saad*
“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In” - Phuc Tran*
*Titles also available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.