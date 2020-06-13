The Colorado Senate last week passed several pieces of legislation in response to the coronavirus; prioritizing mental health, economic aid, consumer protections, and small business support.

In May, the General Assembly received $70 million of federal CARES Act funding to be used for critical COVID-19 response efforts.

One of the bills passed by the Senate this week is for COVID-19 relief funds for mental health and substance abuse treatment. Senate leaders said the need for behavioral health services is compounded by coronavirus and the challenges Colorado’s communities are facing because of it. This bill allocates $15 million to critical mental health programs and substance abuse treatment within the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health and Environment.Another bill that was OK’d was coronavirus relief for utilities that will allocate almost $5 million to the Energy Outreach Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund, which helps low-income Coloradans at risk of service shutoffs.A third piece of legislation approved will direct $20 million to the Energy Colorado Fund that was created to provide assistance to small businesses who have suffered hardship as a result of COVID-19. This fund will be providing grants to businesses with less than 25 employees.Finally, another bill was passed that establishes a small business recovery loan fund that consists of $250 million of state and private dollars for first loss capital on loans to small businesses over the next two fiscal years. The Senate said that the establishment of this fund will help stimulate loans to Colorado small businesses and support the state’s economic recovery and resiliency.

The CARES Act refers to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is an economic package to provide relief from the impacts of COVID-19.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow